July 4, 2024 Summer Fireworks & Fun in the Hamptons & North Fork

Celebrate July 4 with fireworks on the East End, Photo: Gordon M. Grant

Fourth of July — there is nowhere better to celebrate our Independence Day than the East End, where some of the most spectacular fireworks displays will light up the sky. Check out the events scheduled, and look forward to fun-filled nights ahead.

HAMPTONS FIREWORKS & FUN

North Sea Fireman’s Carnival

Wednesday–Saturday, July 2–6

Rides, games, food and kids activities hosted by the North Sea fire department from 7–10 p.m. on July 2–6, with fireworks on July 3 and 5.

149 Noyac Road, North Sea. northseafiredepartment.org

Southampton Independence Day Parade

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m.

The Hamptons’ only Independence Day parade sets off from Railroad Plaza and ends at Jobs Lane.

southamptonchamber.com

Stars Over Montauk Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the fireworks display sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce at Umbrella Beach.

742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Get in the summer spirit at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, where fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

27 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0567, sagharboryc.com

Southampton Fresh Air Home Picnic with Fireworks

Friday, July 12, 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy a party featuring a carnival with games, stilt walkers and magicians, as well as a delicious American picnic, music, dancing and fireworks.

Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-283-5847, sfah.org/americanpicnic

The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 13

View the fireworks over Three Mile Harbor while listening to music simulcast on WLIW-FM with host Brian Cosgrove. The rain date is Sunday, July 14.

Three Mile Harbor, East Hampton. clamshellfoundation.org/fireworks

NORTH FORK FIREWORKS & FUN

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at Harbes Farm

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7

Have some crackling fun at Harbes Farm, where you’ll enjoy live music, a barnyard adventure, wine tastings and a concession stand. Your kiddos can also enjoy bounce pillows, an obstacle course, pig races and even an animatronic chicken show.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7614, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Alive on 25

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss music on multiple stages, street vendors, outdoor dining, craft beverages and non-stop fun in downtown Riverhead. Don’t miss fireworks on July 5 and a laser light show on August 9!

Downtown Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Orient Harbor Fireworks

Saturday, July 6, 9:15 p.m.

Firework show over the harbor. Boaters are invited to raft up in the harbor to watch the fireworks display.

Orient Harbor. orientfireworks.com

Shelter Island Fireworks

Saturday, July 13, 9 p.m.

Shelter Island Fireworks will once again host its entirely public-funded display at Crescent Beach on Shelter Island. You won’t want to miss this event if you want to experience one last fireworks display to round out the season on Long Island’s North Fork. The rain date is Sunday, July 14.

Shore Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandfireworks.com