'Mamma Mia!' Visits Kravis Center for 25th Anniversary Tour

Mamma Mia! is coming to the Kravis Center

Mamma Mia! The 25th Anniversary Tour will make a stop on their tribute tour at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach beginning June 25.

Just 25 years ago, the classic yet original musical Mamma Mia! made its world premiere. Now, fans will be able to commemorate the sights and sounds of this blockbuster show with 42 American city locations on the anniversary tour.

Playing at the Kravis Center from Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 30, the Mamma Mia! The Tour cast will portray the latest production of this traditional tale of love, friendships, and finding your identity.

Mamma Mia! captures the story of a daughter looking to meet her father, on the eve of her wedding on a familiar Greek paradise island. However, she invites and brings along three potential fathers from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

Performers will bring out the musical’s memories, cherished by multiple generations, highlighted by ABBA’s timeless hits, and bring Mamma Mia! live to Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall at the Kravis Center.

Carly Sakolove, the South Florida native and experienced actress, singer, and vocal impressionist, will be playing the role of Rosie.

Sakolove is no stranger to Mamma Mia! as her favorite theatrical role was playing Rosie for Mamma Mia! National Tour in 2013 and 2014, and for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Theater fans can also enjoy local West Palm Beach musicians prior to the June 25 show at the Live & Social on The Kravis Family Plaza beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Kravis Center, located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, will continue notable productions throughout the entire summer, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live Concert, Shrek the Musical, and more.

Tickets prices start at $40 and are available for purchase online or by calling the Box Office. For more information visit, kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.