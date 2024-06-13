Primary Preview: Democrats Face Off in East End Congressional, Town Races

Don’t forget to vote!

East End voters will head to the polls this month to decide the primaries that will determine who will be on the ballots in congressional and several local seats this Election Day.

Primary Day is June 25, with the 10-day early voting period starting on June 15. Here is a look at the biggest primary races that registered Democratic voters in certain districts will face in polling places in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

These are the six candidates that will be on ballots this primary day.

THE 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The winner of the Democratic primary in New York State’s 1st Congressional District will go on to challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), the congressman who represents the Hamptons and the North Fork, this fall. Three other Democrats previously dropped out of the race, as did expelled ex-U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau), who pleaded not guilty to federal fraud charges and initially challenged LaLota to a GOP primary, then nixed his independent run after securing zero campaign donations.

John Avlon

Avlon is a Sag Harbor homeowner who was the editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast from 2013 to 2018. He’s a CNN senior political analyst and anchor. Avlon is a cofounder of the No Labels political party and movement, which he left in 2013, and touts himself as being a voice of reason. Avlon said that, if elected, his priorities would be strengthening the middle class, investing in local infrastructure, protecting women’s reproductive freedoms, and fighting climate change. He has secured endorsements from local Democratic party and elected officials.

Nancy Goroff

Goroff, the former chemistry chair at Stony Brook University, in 2020 unsuccessfully sought to unseat then-U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) after she won a four-way Democratic primary that year. She hopes to combat climate change, reduce energy prices, bring down the cost of healthcare and put an end to gun violence, if elected.

RIVERHEAD TOWN JUSTICE

This race features two judges who are registered members of the Conservative Party seeking the Democratic line. If incumbent Riverhead Town Justice Sean Walter wins, he will not face a challenger on Election Day, since he already has secured the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sean Walter

Walter has dedicated 25 years to serving the Town of Riverhead. Elected town justice in 2020 to fill a vacancy following the death of Justice Allen Smith, Walter previously held the role of town supervisor from 2010 to 2017. He also runs a private law practice based in Wading River.

William Condon

Condon served as a justice of the Suffolk County Supreme Court in the 10th Judicial District of New York, where presided over both criminal and civil cases, including the high profile case in which Michael Valva was convicted of murdering his son. Elected to this position in 2009, he retired last year. Codon’s legal background includes roles as Principal Assistant District Attorney in Suffolk County and Bureau Chief for State Farm Insurance Co. He coauthored legal publications, lectured at institutions, and participated in moot court finals. He now mediates personal injury, medical malpractice, and commercial disputes at Condonlaw LLC.

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic line in the race for the Town of Shelter Island board this fall.

Arnott Gooding

Arnott “Gordon” Gooding is a Democratic candidate for Town of Shelter Island council member, prioritizing water conservation, community character preservation, and balanced development. Gooding has owned a house on Shelter Island for 41 years and transitioned to year-round residency in 2004. He advocates for installing advanced septic systems to protect groundwater, promoting affordable housing, and enforcing codes to prevent construction near wetlands. He pledges to be transparent and inform the public of delays. Previously, Gooding served as a volunteer chairman of the community preservation fund advisory board and created access trails and parking for preserved tracts of land. He lost a bid for town supervisor last year.

Robert Waife

Robert “Bert” Waife is a Democratic candidate for Town of Shelter Island council member. Waife and his family, wife Laurene, and two sons Bert and Ari, live on Shelter Island. His family’s history on the island dates back to the 1950s. In 2019, he founded Eel Town Oyster. His business started small by seeding about 100,000 oysters and he now supplies Oysters to local restaurants, eateries, farmers markets, and festivals. Waife named his oysters Bohemians.

In addition to these races, the Town of Shelter Island also has primaries in which registered Democratic voters will choose two members of the party’s county committee in three different election districts.

Of the 16 early voting locations in Suffolk County, seven are on the East End. They will be at the Manorville Fire Department, Riverhead Town Hall, Shelter Island Youth Recreation Center, St. Marks Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach, SUNY Stony Brook Southampton’s Student Activity Center, Windmill Village in East Hampton and the Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic.

For more info, visit suffolkvotes.com.

-With Timothy Bolger