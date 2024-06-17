Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Arthur & Sons Limoncello alla Arturo

Arthur & Sons Limoncello alla Arturo

Sip your way into summer with Chef Joe Isidori’s Limoncello alla Artuto cocktail from Arthur & Sons! The restaurant is now open in Bridgehampton, so pay them a visit to thank them for your cocktail of the summer.

Ingredients:

Turbinado sugar

1 Large, fresh lemon

0.75 oz Limoncello

0.5 oz Vodka

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.25 oz Simple syrup (granulated sugar + hot water)

Ice

Directions:

Pour turbinado sugar into a dish with low sides that is wide enough to accommodate the rim of the bowl of your cocktail glass.

Slice a lemon wheel and rub the rim of your glass over the fruit, then dip the rim into turbinado sugar to create a sugar rim. Place a fresh lemon wheel inside the glass.

Add liquid ingredients to a shaker filled fully with ice and shake until the shaker is cold to the touch and the contents are frothy. Strain into your pre-rimmed glass.

For the simple Syrup, combine equal parts by weight of granulated sugar and hot water. Stir to combine, until sugar is fully dissolved. Allow to cool before mixing into your drink.

Enjoy!

Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. For more info, visit arthurandsonsnyc.com.