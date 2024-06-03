Cocktail Recipe: Shake Up a Hook Mill Margarita from Fresno

Fresno’s Hook Mill Margarita

You are going to love this margarita from Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton! Try your hand at making their Hook Mill margarita using the following recipe.

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Tequila

0.25 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Lime juice

0.5 oz Pineapple juice

3 slices Fresh cucumber

1 small pinch Fresh cilantro

Cracked black pepper (garnish)

Dehydrated lime (garnish)

Directions:

1. Muddle the cucumber.

2. Combine all your non-garnish ingredients in a shaker.

3. Shake until well-chilled.

4. Garnish with cracked black pepper and dehydrated lime.

Enjoy!

Fresno is located at 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton. For more info, call 631-324-8700 or visit fresnorestaurant.com.