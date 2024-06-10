Recipe: Learn to Make Il Buco al Mare's Littleneck Clams

Il Buco al Mare invites Dan’s Papers readers to try their hand at making the restaurant’s recipe for Littleneck Clams. The recipe serves two and calls for an hour of prep time, followed by 20 minutes of cooking time. This dish is perfect for the summer season, so get cooking and enjoy!

Ingredients:

12 Local Montauk littleneck clams

1 tbsp Unsalted butter

8 ml Hot sauce

1 tbsp Black pepper

2 tbsp Garlic powder

2 tbsp Onion powder

1 tbsp Hot Cherry Pickled Chili

1 pc Lemon

Fresh herbs

Hot Sauce

35 ml Honey

25 gr Fresh Ginger

8.5 oz Distilled Vinegar

10.5 oz Lime Juice

4 tbsp Brown Sugar

12 oz Fresno Chili

2 tbsp Salt

1 pinch Xanthan Gum

Directions:

1. In a large hot pan, add clams together with cold water. Bring to boil over high heat. Cover and steam until fully open to release their juices, about 6–8 min.

2. Mix butter with hot sauce, dry ingredients and herbs. Add into the pan and mix with obtained broth.

3. Add lemon juice to taste.

4. For hot sauce, put all the ingredients in the blender except the xanthan gum on medium-high speed until the liquid is in a vortex, and then sheen in the xanthan gum.

5. Serve with some fresh herbs, a lemon wedge and toast.

Il Buco al Mare is located at 231 Main Street, Amagansett. For more info, call 631-557-3100 or visit ilbuco.com/pages/il-buco-al-mare.