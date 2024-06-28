Rhubarb Hospitality Collection Launches in the Hamptons

The Rhubarb Hospitality Collection originated three decades ago in the United Kingdom, where it quickly gained a reputation for elegant, conscientious and devoted service to clients. This distinctive catering company has orchestrated events at some of London’s most iconic venues including Sky Garden, The Royal Albert Hall and Royal Ascot Racing Club.

On June 17, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection held a kickoff to summer with the launch of Events by RHC Out East. This event, which was held at an elegant country club in Bridgehampton, marks a new chapter in the expansion of RHC. They anticipate that this expansion into the Hamptons will open opportunities to host weddings and all sorts of celebrations and galas.

“What we offer the public is a stress-free event experience,” said Simon Edwards, VP of operations. “We create delicious food and we like to be different. We bring quite a visual pizzazz to what we serve. We like to build great relationships with our clients, and we like to create great events that give people fantastic memories. It is also about working with local partners, local vendors and trying to be respectful in understanding the Hamptons and not trying to bring too much of New York City to the Hamptons. It is about engaging with people and meeting them where they are.”

In 2019, spearheaded by Waldorf Astoria’s consummate caterers David Edwards and P. B. Jacobes, RHC expanded from the UK into the New York area where it has become a driving presence in hospitality service. The company now caters at the extraordinary Peak Restaurant on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards with its breathtaking views of the city. Since coming to New York, it has been the team behind such major events as the 25th Anniversary of the Lion King, the Michelin Awards, and numerous film red carpet events.

At the kickoff event, its signature catering was featured on serving stations arranged on either side of the entrance to the grand meeting hall of the club and arranged on delicate table linens provided by Reverie Social. The menu at the surf and turf station included New England-style lobster rolls, backyard burgers, crispy crab cakes and watermelon salad. A wood-fired pizza station offered Margarita pizza, pepperoni pizza, summer squash pizza, grilled caesar salad and heirloom tomato salad. Succulent canapes of Ruby red shrimp ceviche, smoked salmon croque madame, tomato napoleon, and everything spice pig in a blanket were circulated throughout the evening on white platters that made the offerings pop. Service is key to RHC, and was quite apparent with their respectful, warm, and inviting staff.

Excitement reins for the RHC team as they have now partnered with Chef Cynthia Battaglia of Distinctive Catering, recognized for over 25 years as a premier Hamptons catering company. Together, they intend to bring unmatched dining experiences to the Hamptons.

RHC is a voice in any community it joins, forming relationships with the local farmers and fishermen. The intention is to bring the polish of Manhattan hospitality combined with the comfort and joy of a summer on the East End.

Sustainability is an important part of their mission as wel, as they have teamed with Rethink Food to bridge the gap between excess food and the communities that need it.

“One of the biggest problems in the city going back a few years was the Samaritan Law which was about food and beverage that was left over and giving it to people to be able to cook for homeless shelters,” Edwards said. “There were lots of rules around it. Rethink has pioneered and found a way to deal with this problem. We pay to support their charity. They are a nonprofit. They come to our commissary about twice a week and they pick up unused food that we bring back from events. They repurpose it into meals for seniors, at risk youths and for community meals.

“We would love to work with them in more markets and help their growth,” he continued. “We believe what they do is just fantastic for people. To give an example of what happens is, sometimes a guest count decreases, you’re expecting 150 people and 120 turn up, so you’re left with this food that you cannot really do anything with and it just gets thrown away. That’s always a heartbreaking moment for us, so now it’s good for us to have a positive way to give that back.”

Finding the right partners to move into new markets is key to their success. With that credo in mind, RHC has recently expanded into the Philadelphia area at the Ensemble Arts Center, which comprises three buildings that house four theaters plus a restaurant and a cafe. This is their first pivot into the Philadelphia market.

The future looks bright for Rhubarb Hospitality Collection as they anticipate all that is coming their way this summer on the East End, including the forthcoming South Fork Gala which they are honored to be taking part in. RHC is thrilled about their partnership with Cynthia Battaglia and they look forward to meeting new people and doing spectacular events.