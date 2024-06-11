Road Forward Scholarship Fund Helps East End Students Achieve Higher Education Dreams

Rivalyn Zweig, Vivian Shapiro, Heidi Siegel, and Sherri Lippman

Despite the challenges that occur throughout the journey of higher education, the Road Forward Scholarship Fund’s exponential growth allows East End students to achieve their goals and overcome hardships.

With today’s cost of higher education, the Bridgehampton-based nonprofit Road Forward Scholarship Fund continues to guide and propel students that are financially underprivileged and is dedicated to serving their communities with scholarships and a mentorship program.

“We care about the kids in this community and want to help their families by giving them the gift of education, which will get them out of the poverty level,” says Sherri Lippman, the president of the Road Forward Scholarship Fund.

However, the organization is just beginning its mission to provide generations of students with the opportunity for higher education.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, four community driven women were feeding families who had lost their jobs and income. After serving these families weekly, concerns about the future of these children and their education arose, since their parents had been without an income for two years.

“This is where we were challenged to do something and our group of four founders brainstormed on how to help these kids,” says Lippman. “We raised $27,000 in the first year alone, and in June 2022 we were able to give three kids $1,800 one-year scholarships with the money that we raised, which started our journey.”

The Road Forward Scholarship Fund, founded by Sherri Lippman, Heidi Siegel, Vivian Shapiro, and Rivalyn Zweig, strives to continually grow the organization and assist East End students. The organization is composed solely of dedicated volunteers and is structured into ten committees to assist in all areas.

“In June 2023, we had our first community-wide fundraiser in which we raised over $100,000 for this past year,” says Lippman. “We are now fortunate enough to give six students $10,000 each continually for their four years of higher education and operate completely on our own as we established our own 501(c)3 in August 2023.”

The Road Forward committees discovered that 44% of graduating high school seniors on the East End this year are considered economically disadvantaged, which is up from 41% in 2023. Last year the scholarship received just nine applicants; this year, the organization received 65 applications.

“The students elected are wonderful examples of people who work hard under language barriers, working part-time to provide for their families, first-generation students, or having financial setbacks,” says Education Committee Chair Eileen Shepard. “We went from three towns in previous years, and now we have reached out to guidance counselors all over the East End.”

One scholarship recipient came to the United States all by himself with no English language skills. Thanks to the scholarship granted by Road Forward, he received education through one of Suffolk Community College’s programs and has significantly improved his language skills, working part-time in restaurants, in the library tutoring other children, and serving as a public speaker for numerous functions. Through education, he has become a self assured individual, and his values align with Road Forward’s mission to help others.

Road Forward’s Annual Cabaret for a Cause Event helps to incorporate local organizations and donors to aid high school students in achieving higher education dreams.

This year, the second annual event will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at LTV Studios in Wainscott. The event will feature Broadway stars and entertainers including Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano, Danielia Cotton and Todd Buchanan, all who have been impactful in helping to raise funds for students.

Ticket sales and a paddle raise from the event will help increase funds for student scholarships, enhancement of the mentorship program and other plans the organization seeks to implement soon.

The mentorship program has been an essential piece in the development of students even during their time at colleges and universities. The Road Forward committee has guided them to success and checks in on scholarship recipients monthly. The committee is currently aiming to team up with local foundations that are looking to grant the students on the scholarship with internship opportunities.

“We have received generous support from individual foundations, and Bethpage Federal Credit Union has provided us with a sizable grant over two years,” says Lippman. “We are now collaborating with them to develop a financial literacy seminar online to help students understand how to manage their money. Also, Peconic Bay Medical Center is currently working with us to create an internship program for our students who are interested in pursuing careers in the medical field.”

Tickets for the Cabaret for A Cause Event are now available starting at $175 per ticket and can be purchased at roadforwardscholarship.org.

