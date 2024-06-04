The Stephen Talkhouse Summer 2024 Lineup: Big Names Light Up Amagansett Nights

Amagansett’s iconic music venue, The Stephen Talkhouse, is gearing up for an electrifying summer season with a lineup that promises to delight music enthusiasts of all genres.

Featuring both established artists and rising stars in an intimate setting, famous for legendary performances from blues and rock to reggae and folk, the Stephen Talkhouse’s summer lineup offers something for everyone, ensuring that Amagansett nights will be alive with the sound of music.

The Stephen Talkhouse is located at 161 Main Street in Amagansett. For tickets, call the box office at 631-267-3117 or visit stephentalkhouse.com.

Stephen Talkhouse Summer 2024 Shows

Dizzy After Midnight

Thursday, June 6, 10 p.m.

Dizzy After Midnight, founded by lifelong friends Mike Alessi and Jake Atherton, is a four-piece rock outfit blending pop, blues, country, and R&B with infectious hooks. Their repertoire spans from Lady Gaga to Tom Petty, delivered with creative mashups and precise covers.

Peril Ivy

Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m.

Formed in early 2024, Peril Ivy is a New York City-based band blending alternative rock, folk, and indie music into a unique identity. Composed of Grant Kessler, Eitan Selinger, Lexi Jones, Graham Rigby, and Jon Reiner, the band infuses their live performances with an energetic and eclectic soul.

Neighbor

Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Neighbor, born from childhood neighbors Richard James and Lyle Brewer, has evolved into an electrifying live band with a vast repertoire spanning hundreds of songs. With Richard James on vocals and keys, Lyle Brewer on guitar, Dan Kelly on bass, and Dean Johnston on drums, Neighbor’s dynamic compositions, soulful ballads, and fearless improvisations create a captivating “down home” sound.

The Psycodelics

Saturday, June 15, 9 p.m.

Recognized as City Paper’s 2021 Soul/R&B Act of the Year, The Psycodelics infuse their music with elements of blues, jazz, disco, and funk rock.

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, both accomplished solo artists and collaborators with music legends, shine on their debut album, “Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.” Their blend of Americana and soulful tunes reflects their deep connection and rich musical journey.

Roses Grove Band

Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Roses Grove Band is renowned for their inventive improvisations of the Grateful Dead’s folk-rock and Americana style. Their live shows are characterized by high energy, adventurous spirit, and dynamic performances.

Say She She

Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m.

Say She She, the female-led trio known for their soulful sound, presents their boundary-breaking sophomore album “Silver,” blending disco and funk influences. Their live shows and festival appearances showcase their growing fan base and commitment to embracing the multifaceted nature of modern femininity.

Nancy Atlas Project

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Nancy Atlas and her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, are stalwarts of the East End music scene on Long Island, renowned for their raw live performances and stellar songwriting.

Peat Moss & The Fertilizers

Friday, June 28, 10:30 p.m.

Peat Moss and The Fertilizers are a dynamic and talented band known for their infectious energy and expansive repertoire of fun and upbeat songs. With a bond forged since high school, they’ve honed their craft through countless performances, delighting audiences of all ages with their passionate performances.

The Moondogs

Sunday, June 30, 8 p.m.

The Moondogs have been delighting audiences with their limited-edition Beatles shows since 2014, covering iconic albums like “Sgt. Pepper’s,” “Let It Be,” and “Abbey Road.”

Caroline Jones

Monday, July 1, 8 p.m.

Caroline Jones, lauded by Rolling Stone, is a groundbreaking singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who joined Zac Brown Band in 2022 as its first female member. With her sophomore album “Antipodes” and collaborations with industry giants, Jones continues to rise in the country music scene, mentored by legends like Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band.

RIPE

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Ripe’s “Bright Blues” album, born from their Berklee College of Music days, serves as a hopeful soundtrack with its 12 tracks of smooth grooves. Their partnership with Glassnote Records and renowned producers has solidified their dynamic presence in the music scene, following their acclaimed debut, “Joy in the Wild Unknown.”

The Wailers

Sunday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Experience The Wailers’ 2024 Tour celebrating Bob Marley’s “Legend” album and the release of “Bob Marley: One Love” biopic! Led by Aston Barrett Jr. and featuring Mitchell Brunings, the band blends classic hits with contemporary reggae rhythms. Don’t miss their electrifying performances and Aston Barrett Jr.’s acting debut in the film, as they bring the timeless vibes of reggae to stages worldwide!

Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Tuesday, July 9, 8 p.m.

For almost 20 years, The Dave Matthews Tribute Band has wowed audiences worldwide with over 1,500 shows across 46 states and 8 countries, consistently delivering the authentic DMB experience. Their unparalleled passion and respect for Dave Matthews Band’s music set them apart, leaving fans amazed and confirming their uncanny resemblance to the real thing.

Vieux Farka Touré

Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Vieux Farka Touré, often likened to “The Hendrix of the Sahara,” carries forward his father Ali Farka Touré’s musical legacy through a blend of traditional Malian blues and global influences. With acclaimed albums like “Mon Pays” and collaborations with artists like Idan Raichel and Khruangbin, Touré continually explores new musical frontiers.

Deer Tick

Tuesday, July 16, 8 p.m.

Deer Tick’s latest album, “Emotional Contracts,” captures the band’s raw energy and introspective depth honed over nearly two decades. Produced by Dave Fridmann, the album’s 10 tracks reflect the band’s collaborative spirit and effortless camaraderie, resulting in a poignant yet life-affirming exploration of aging and reflection.

Chaparelle with opener Will Van Horn

Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m.

In their eagerly awaited collaboration, “Chaparelle,” singer-songwriters Zella Day and Jesse Woods blend their exceptional vocal talents to evoke the timeless charm of legendary duets. Their harmonious union captures the essence of Country music’s golden era, delivering a melodic narrative rich with themes of love and the resilient spirit of Texas.

Jackie Greene

Thursday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Jackie Greene’s EP ‘The Modern Lives – Vol 2’ reflects his new role as a father and his return to Northern California. Blending Delta blues with bluegrass and folk influences, Greene explores modern themes.

Joan Osborne

Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Joan Osborne’s album “Trouble and Strife” boldly addresses contemporary issues with diverse musical styles and thought-provoking lyrics. Collaborating with a talented ensemble, Osborne delivers a dynamic record that resonates with authenticity.

Andy Frasco & The UN

Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. deliver their most hopeful album yet with “L’Optimist,” exploring personal struggles and growth through an eclectic mix of genres. Frasco’s introspective lyrics touch on themes of love, mental health, and the human experience, while his dynamic band brings infectious positivity and soulful power to every track.

Cimafunk

Friday, August 2, 8 p.m.

Cimafunk merges Afro-Cuban rhythms with global funk, hip hop, and soul, redefining contemporary Cuban music and Afro-Latin identity. His acclaimed album “El Alimento” features collaborations with artists like George Clinton, Lupe Fiasco, and CeeLo Green, propelling him to prominence with electrifying live performances and hits like “Me Voy.”

Sierra Hull

Saturday August 3, 7 p.m.

Sierra Hull, a two-time Grammy nominee and six-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, is renowned for her mastery of the mandolin and songwriting skills. Hailing from Tennessee, her innovative sound rooted in bluegrass has earned praise from industry icons, solidifying her status as one of acoustic music’s most inventive artists.

Leslie Mendelson

Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Leslie Mendelson, a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, champions her recent album ‘If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…’ and a solo acoustic EP ‘In The Meantime.’ Her music, evoking echoes of Carole King and Carly Simon, explores personal and societal themes, while her collaborations with icons like Jackson Browne and Bob Weir underscore her status in the music industry.

John Cruz

Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.

John Cruz, a Hawaii-based singer-songwriter-musician of diverse heritage, is celebrated for his heartfelt melodies and soulful vocals, earning praise from both fans and fellow artists like Jackson Browne. With his spellbinding performances and captivating blend of Hawaiian, blues, folk, and Americana styles, Cruz has become one of the most beloved artists in Hawaii, garnering multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and contributing to Grammy-winning albums.

Martin Sexton

Sunday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton’s EP “2020 Vision,” produced by John Alagia, reflects on the pandemic era with soulful melodies and guest appearances, including John Mayer on “Calling on America.” With themes of togetherness and hope, Sexton’s eclectic style shines through, offering solace and harmony in challenging times.

Neal Francis

Tuesday, August 13, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

Neal Francis’s album “In Plain Sight” is a reflection of a tumultuous year spent in a possibly haunted church in Chicago, offering a blend of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics that chronicle profound upheaval and weary resilience. Recorded mostly at the church and mixed by Grammy Award-winner Dave Fridmann, the album showcases Francis’s eclectic musical style and his journey of self-discovery amid adversity.

Matisyahu

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

Matisyahu’s journey from raw spiritual expression to band improvisation reflects a decade-long evolution, culminating in a symbiotic relationship between his lyrics and music. With a band that embraces the unpredictable flow of life, Matisyahu’s performances transcend traditional boundaries, captivating audiences with unique and immersive experiences, where each moment becomes its own song.