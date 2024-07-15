Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption

Amethyst is up for adoption at ARF

Amethyst

Amethyst is one of ARF Hamptons’ smallest and youngest kittens in the litter! Amethyst, just two months old and 1.72 lbs, radiates a petite and calm presence which will warm the hearts of anyone who meets her. The domestic shorthair female is looking to be a comforting member of any family looking to adopt! Complete the adoption application online today to be one step away from bringing the adorable Amethyst home! ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Elise

Meet Elise, the beautiful female Weimaraner looking for her forever home at ARF Hamptons! The friendly, gentle rescue pup was rescued from Texas earlier this year and is ready for adoption. Elise, the healthy two year old is the ideal companion for a family as she is partially trained, knowing basic commands and loves walks on her leash. Complete the adoption application online and stop by ARF Hamptons today to meet Elise, who is looking for all the love from her future owners! ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Purse

Purse, just five months old, is looking to bring her charming personality to a loving home! The medium sized Australian Shepherd, is one of the newest rescues at Southampton Animal Shelter. Purse, 45 lbs, is an affectionate shepherd looking for a loving and patient home, which will enable her to grow into herself for years to come! Inquire on Southampton Animal Shelter’s website today to bring home Purse! Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Iris

Iris is one of the many precious cats looking for their forever home at Kent Animal Shelter! The unique composed feline, Iris is a female domestic snowshoe kitten. She is two years old and 7 lbs looking to make the perfect addition to a loving home! Those interested can fill out an application form online and meet Iris at Bideawee Westhampton as Kent Animal Shelter is undergoing renovations.

Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Swiffer

Meet Swiffer, one of the youngest pups at Bideawee Westhampton who is just three months old! The medium sized male, will range anywhere from 20-59 lbs when he is fully grown. The dark furred pup is looking for his forever home and will capture the hearts of anyone who meets him! There is no appointment necessary to stop by and spend some time with the adorable Swiffer at Bideawee Westhampton! Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Stitch

Meet Stitch, one of the tabby’s at North Fork Animal League who is perfect for a quiet home. Just seven months old, the female short coated feline is looking for her forever home! Stitch is a mellow cat who is quiet, dignified, curious, and looking to bring her gentle personality to her new family! Swing by the North Fork Animal Welfare League from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to meet with Stitch. North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

-Compiled by Mallory Kinahan