Artists' Denim Jackets to be Auctioned at Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala

The foundation released images of some of the denim jackets, and all proceeds will benefit the nonprofit

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people affected by cancer, will auction off denim jackets painted by famous artists at the group’s Summer Gala in BridgeHampton on July 13.

The artists behind the seven unique jackets are renowned photographer Roger Sichel as well as award-winning artists Amy Zerner and April Gornik.

Each of the jackets was donated by the artist in support of the mission of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation to “ensure access to state-of-the-art breast health and empower people affected by cancer.”

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Summer Gala is scheduled for 6:30-10:30 p.m. July 13 at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club. For more information visit ellenhermanson.org.