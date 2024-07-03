Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Hosts Silent Summer Soiree

The backyard at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard in Calverton (2114 Sound Avenue) is celebrating the season with a special Silent Summer Soirée on Friday, July 19 from 7–11 p.m. The event will bring together all the fun of a silent disco with the vineyard’s delicious wines, cocktails, local libations from around the region and tasty eats for an unforgettable night of dancing and good times.

“We wanted to do something at the vineyard we could host after hours, but the biggest thing that we always have to take into consideration is noise because of our neighbors,” explains Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard general manager Steven Kelly Jr., pointing out that the vineyard is located on Sound Avenue, which is a residential area.

“Want to make sure anything we do doesn’t disrupt our neighbors, so that’s where the idea of the silent disco came in, because we can do an after-hours event and not have a lot of noise bleeding into the neighborhood because we eliminate it with the headphones,” he continues.

For those who don’t know, a silent disco is a party with a DJ and dancing, but instead of blasting the music across the venue, each guest receives a set of headphones tuned to the same music, so everyone can hear the same thing and dance together. At the same time, folks who enjoy a quiet drink and conversation won’t be forced to yell over the loud music.

“It’s something that’s really started picking up speed … I know people who have seen them on cruise ships. A lot of company retreats will do them,” Kelly says, adding, “I’ve been to a couple myself at different places, and they’re just a really fun, different event.”

For the Silent Summer Soirée, Baiting Hollow Farm will have a DJ playing music with wide appeal that will get people of all ages on the dance floor, but Kelly says they will also have a separate pre-recorded channel with deep house music and modern stuff for fans of electronic music.

“The DJ who’s going to be playing live, he’ll have something going that’s completely different from that,” Kelly says. “I told him to go with a ’70s disco, modern-type vibe …We wanted to market this towards 25 and up, towards the higher end — upper 20s, 30s, 40s,” he continues. “We wanted the music to be universally liked. We didn’t want to exclude the older crowd or only include the older crowd. We didn’t want people to have to take their headphones off throughout the night. We want them to enjoy the music, have some fun, drink some good wine and have a great time.”

At the same time, cash bars will be open with all the Baiting Hollow Farm favorites — including three flavors of Wine-a-Rita: Cosmopolitan, Pina Colada and Merlot Daiquiri — plus beer from Twin Fork Beer Company, whiskey from Long Island Spirits next door to the vineyard, moonshine from Twin Stills, and hard cider from the Riverhead Ciderhouse. “We have kind of a display of the locals,” Kelly says.

A $35 ticket includes admission and a headset for the music, but VIP upgrades are available starting at $100 for a table with up to 14 guests, and each starts with choice of wine carafe — either White Satin (white merlot), Sasta (a Cabernet Sauvignon rosé) or Mirage (a red blend). All tables also get endless water, and personal cornhole and giant Jenga games, which are otherwise shared throughout the grounds, and for an extra $50, the tables start with one of each carafe.

The Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard food truck will serve all the usual hits, such as pizza, pretzels, merlot meatballs, buffalo meatballs, pulled pork sliders, and cinnamon pretzel nuggets — all beneath the twinkling string lights in the back beer garden where people can reserve semi-private tables during regular days at the vineyard.

“We spend a good amount of time back there at night on the weekends. It’s just really nice — very nice, very relaxing and just a good place to hang out,” Kelly says, describing this event as a lovely vineyard experience. “We went with the whole idea of the soirée. It is a vineyard. We didn’t want it to be a beer garden event where people just kind of come and go and get a little bit crazy. We wanted it to be a little more upscale than that, but still be fun. The biggest thing is fun … It’s going to be a fun event for everyone to bring their friends, meet new friends and have a good time.”

The Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard Silent Summer Soirée is for ages 21 and older. Visit baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com or call 631-369-0100 ext.3 for tickets and info. RSVP by July 10.