Bourbon Steak Restaurant Coming to The Seagate in Delray

Bourbon Steak will serve delicious food in Delray Beach

Bourbon Steak, a restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina , is planned for The Seagate at 1000 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

The Seagate closed The Atlantic Grille to begin construction for Bourbon Steak on July 15. The 6,000 square foot, 310-seat Bourbon Steak will include a 34-seat bar, patio seating and a private dining room that seats 24. It is expected to open late 2024.

The Bourbon Steak restaurant will be the first in Palm Beach County for Mina, the James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of the Mina Group.

In addition to the newest Bourbon Steak opening at the JW Essex House in New York, other Mina restaurant locations include the rooftop of JW Marriott in Nashville, Miami, Charleston, L.A., Las Vegas, Dubai, Hawaii, and more.

The Mina Group specializes in creating and operating upscale restaurants represented by innovative concepts including Orla, International Smoke, StripStreak, Michael Mina at the Bellagio, and others.