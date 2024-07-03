Explore Montauk: The Antidote to NYC

Marram in Montauk boasts amazing views. Courtesy of Read McKendree

As the summer heat settles in, half of New York City is making the annual exodus to the Hamptons, but those looking for a truly authentic beach town experience should look no further than Montauk.

Locals told me it wasn’t too long ago that Montauk was a sleepy seafront where only Long Island families found refuge. Now, this small fisherman community with scenic views at every turn, an ever-evolving food scene and luxury developments known to attract high-profile socialites, entices blissful escapism for all.

For the first time since moving to the city, I finally took part in the mad dash to Montauk. Before heading out, I had a simple agenda that was equal parts relaxation, exploration, and indulgence: as much beach time as possible, a sight-seeing trip to the iconic Montauk Point Lighthouse, bike rides through the highly walkable town center, befriending a couple of fishermen, and of course local eats.

What I found instead was the perfect oasis for weary urbanites in need of a break.

A PLACE TO STAY

Finding a place to stay is quite easy even if you don’t have a house on the coast. Airbnb, resorts, hotels, and motels line the coast, offering a range of options for every taste and budget.

My trip started at the Montauk Plaza, where my bus dropped me off. Midday on a Tuesday the center was a little quiet despite being surrounded by restaurants serving an array of cuisines, locally owned shops selling airy beachwear, a bookstore, and White’s Drug and Department store.

Just a short stroll from the heart of the action, I found my home for the week: The Marram. This seaside resort is nestled between other hotels and homes. And let me just say, if peace is the goal, Marram is the solution — it was the perfect haven for a relaxing week by the sea. The moment I stepped on their campus I was engulfed in a sense of luxury and relaxation. Branded as an “oceanfront experience,” Marram prioritizes simplicity and pleasure.

A few things worth spotlighting: An inviting staff that made sure to learn my name and offer warm greetings whenever I passed by, spacious rooms whose signature Le Labo scents make elegance wearable, and a heated pool that served as the perfect pastime after a cold dip in the ocean.

But it’s not just about the amenities, it’s about the experience. Marram’s emphasis on simplicity and pleasure is palpable, and it’s clear that they’ve thought of every detail to ensure a stress-free vacation. Guests have the chance to walk from the beach to the pool, to their glass-enclosed walk-in shower all while being barefoot.

If I had to sum up the resort in one word, I’d say, welcoming. The dreamy vacation you’ve been longing for is just a reservation away thanks to the team at Marram.

THE EATS

Montauk is constantly growing its food scene which is why in one week alone, and a few new eateries recently joined the game.

Vanessa Price and James Beard-nominated chef Jeremy Blutstein, the team behind Mavericks Montauk, opened Shark Bar, a new spot off the Montauk Highway on May 24.

Their menu includes creative cocktails like the frozen spicy watermelon margarita or the pineapple mezcalita. They focus on seafood-focused dishes like fried oysters with tomatillo chow chow and a crispy calamari salad but their shark shack burger was one of the best bites I had all week.

Shark Bar is the perfect stop after spending the morning on the water but for dinner Monte’s, a modest Italian eatery tucked in the lobby of the Montauk Manor, is the place to be.

A warm, inviting atmosphere and a fine-tuned menu of Italian classics are just the start of what this place has done right.

Monte’s is where nostalgia and modern charm await, courtesy of the expertly designed mood lighting, which sets the tone for a cozy and intimate evening and masterclass menu.

Retro brown booths evoke the warmth and comfort of a family member’s home, inviting you to settle in and stay awhile. It’s as if you’re stepping into a bygone era, where the cares of the day melt away beneath the gentle glow of neon signs and the soft hum of conversation.

But it’s not just the decor that’s special. The wait staff is truly exceptional. Warm, friendly and attentive, they’re like family members themselves, ensuring that every guest feels welcome and cared for. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, you’ll feel like you’re part of the family here.

During your visit, keep your eye out for Paul Monte, a part of the second generation of Monte’s to carry the family legacy of serving up classic Italian dishes.

Standing as a complete juxtaposition, there’s The Point Bar and Grille, a go-to watering hole for townies. Good luck to anyone who stops by during a hockey game. They’d be sure to hear the boisterous cheers of eager fans. Even though I sat in a corner and made myself look busy, a local roped me into their celebrations. Once you’re at The Point, you’re a local. So order a drink, settle in and enjoy.

HOW TO PASS THE TIME

Montauk is a thriving coastal town that attracts visitors from all over the world. The town’s economy is driven by tourism, with many visitors drawn to its beautiful beaches, outdoor recreational activities, and natural attractions like the lighthouse and the Montauk Point State Park.

Despite its growing popularity, Montauk has maintained its unique character and charm. The town’s small-town feel, combined with its natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere, make it a popular destination for those seeking a more laid-back pace of life.

For a brief history of Montauk, stop by the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum and ask for Henry. Leave enough time to climb the 10-foot tower and get a 360-degree view of Montauk Point.

And of course, you can always pass the time by swimming, fishing, surfing or sailing on the water.

For a more land-friendly pastime, you can rent a bike and take a ride through town, hike the 2.5-mile Montauk Point Lighthouse Trail or explore the 2,350-acre state park offering hiking trails, camping sites, and scenic overlooks.

Being in Montauk can make you forget you’re on a New York peninsula rather than a beach town somewhere down south or along the west coast. Now, this isn’t a slight to the city by any means. Montauk simply offers an idyllic waterfront that makes you forget your troubles and reality all in one.

Montauk, the place where the earth meets the sea and the horizon stretches out to infinity, didn’t feel like just a Long Island hamlet or trendy vacation spot. They call it “The End,” but to those who know its secrets, it’s a haven where freedom and adventure begin.