Cocktail Recipe: Mavericks Manhattan Riffs on the Classic

A Mavericks Manhattan from Mavericks Montauk

At Mavericks Montauk, the motto is “a steak place but not a steak place.” A self-declared “surf-and-turf reboot,” Mavericks had a magical debut season this summer in Montauk subverting traditional dining expectations to deliver some very memorable cuisine from Executive Chef and East Hampton native Jeremy Blutstein.

According to Mavericks Montauk bar manager Demetri Sopkiw, the same “maverick” approach was taken when the team curated the beverage program — which, of course, led to some fabulous twists on classic cocktails, such as the Mavericks Manhattan.

The original Manhattan is a mixology staple that exudes sophistication, class, and glamor, yet it’s simple, delicious, and easy to mix. With a flavor profile appealing to novices and seasoned drinkers alike, legend has it that the Manhattan was invented in the mid 19th century by a barkeep named “Black” who worked at a downtown Manhattan gin joint.

Competing origin stories aside, what is certain is that the drink dates to the mid-1800s and was one of the first cocktails to include sweet vermouth.

Its base is bourbon or rye whiskey and sweet vermouth, normally stitched together by a few drops of cocktail bitters.

And that’s where the difference lies with the Mavericks Manhattan.

Sopkiw’s riff on the glamorous classic with 19th century Manhattan roots swaps bitters for amaro — a bittersweet herbal liqueur made from fragrant botanicals with ancient Roman roots — and adds in a little sour cherry cordial for some kick.

“And there you have it,” said Demetri. “A Manhattan, but not a Manhattan.”

Mavericks is closing for the season, but you can keep the party going at home with this Mavericks Manhattan recipe.

Mavericks Manhattan

Ingredients:

2oz Knob Creek Rye

.5oz sweet vermouth

.5oz American Fruits Sour Cherry Cordial

.25oz Amaro Montenegro

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 10-12 seconds.

Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with an amaro soaked cherry from St. Agrestis (Brooklyn).

Enjoy!

Mavericks Montauk is located at 51 S Edgemere Street in Montauk. Call 631-668-8506 or visit mavericksmontauk.com.