Greenport OKs Speed Hump on 5th Street Following Complaints

Greenport Harbor

Greenport Village officials authorized the placement of a trial speed hump on 5th Street between Clark Street and Johnson Place at the town meeting on July 25.

Residents of Greenport voiced their concerns about community safety at the meeting, citing increased speeding and frequent stop sign violations on their street. The speed hump trial will be placed between Clark Street and Johnson Place because that is where most of the issues have been, said Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi. There has been one car crash between Clark and Johnson, and police have issued around 35 tickets in that area.

“I know this is a very serious issue in the neighborhood. I believe this speed hump is worth being tested as a trial run,” Stuessi said. “We are just off the beach, and there are a lot of kids and people walking their dogs down there, and it is a serious issue.”

The Village of Greenport has gotten considerably busier in recent years, Stuessi said. Homeowners on 5th Street expressed their support for increased police presence, the new stop sign, and the addition of a speed hump.

John D. Williams Jr., a 50-year resident of 5th Street, mentioned that some residents sit on their porches and tally how many drivers make complete stops versus those who don’t. He estimated that only 1 in 17 drivers actually come to a full legal stop at the sign.

“There is true danger here. The speed at which people are driving down the street, I wish I could describe some of the cars to you, but I can’t because it is a blur. We are talking 70 or 80 mph. Someone is going to get really, really hurt or worse,” said Dan, a resident of 5th Street. “We don’t want to all be here and think about a moment when we talked about acting and didn’t until it was too late.”

Engineered by LKMA, a speed hump was recommended over a speed bump. A speed hump is wider and lower and utilized in zones with a 25 mph speed limit, whereas a speed bump is typically found in parking lots and is narrower and taller.

The estimated county-contracted rate for the speed hump, based on what has been paid out in similar communities, is $13,500, which will cover the signage and the hump itself.

The board is implementing one trial speed hump and will consider adding more in the future based on the results, Stuessi said.