Get to Know Kevin Stuessi, Greenport Village Mayor

Greenport Village Mayor Kevin Stuessi, right, with his daughter, Alex

Kevin Stuessi has experienced the Village of Greenport from a number of different vantage points and can say unequivocally that he absolutely loves the community — so much so that he successfully ran for mayor about a year ago.

Stuessi, who previously worked with different developers, would spend three days in Greenport and the rest of his time based in New York City and traveling domestically and abroad. During the COVID pandemic, life changed, and he found himself full time in Greenport with kids back at home and working remotely.

“I was here seven days a week and I decided to make it my full-time home, and then I got involved in the village meetings,” says Stuessi, who is single with two daughters, ages 25 and 23, and two lovable rescue dogs named Pedro and Abby. “One of the reasons I got involved in local government is because I didn’t want developers coming in and taking over.”

While he is a proponent of smart development, he says it needs to be appropriate to the village, which means in character and preserving Greenport’s charm. Instead, he’s an advocate of apartments in existing buildings above restaurants and businesses, which helps to preserve Greenport’s look and feel and create housing for local workers. That feel includes Victorian homes and tree-lined streets.

Stroll down any street and you’ll find unique stores just waiting for you to pop in for a look. This is true whether you’re shopping for clothing, a little something to snack on or vintage finds and nautical-themed items to remind you of your visit to this gem on the water.

“Ours is an amazing, walkable and bikeable town,” Stuessi says. “Unless I need to get to the city or someplace like that, I bike everywhere, including Sag Harbor, Southold or Orient. Greenport is on the National and State historic registers and it is ideal for strolling.”

While biking, kayaking and walking are some of his favorite pastimes, as mayor he does have to conduct village business, which includes addressing infrastructure and climate-resiliency issues.

“Because of climate issues, we have to deal with storm water damage and flooding,” Stuessi says. “We also have to deal with a sewer system that is 100-plus years old. We have a 100-year-old power plant. So, infrastructure is a big focus for us. We also want to give our summer residents a reason to come visit during the winter months. We really want our part-time residents to come out and get involved in the community. We want them to speak up and tell us what they want.”

He also must consider what compels tourists to visit Greenport. Among those gems that he believes brings people out is the culture and diversity of Greenport.

“We have a really great library, which has an amazing art curator who is putting together wonderful exhibits,” Stuessi says. “We also have Revolutionary War and World War II history. We just renovated the classic 1930s theater into a wonderful film and performance space and are working on a 1898 auditorium. And, while people may think of Sag Harbor when they think of whaling history, Greenport also has a whaling history.”

Greenport is the Town of Southold’s earliest planned community. Its first street was laid out in 1827 and the community was incorporated in 1838. Once a center for whaling on the North Fork, Greenport was also the home to thriving fishing and shipbuilding. Today, Greenport still has a thriving oyster industry that provides delicious shellfish, and also helps keep the water clean.

The northern end of Greenport was originally known as Stirling for the British Earl who was the proprietor of Long Island. Its port was called Winter Harbor because it was accessible all year.

The village makes good use of the water access, offering a ferry to and from Shelter Island. But one of its most exciting events is the visit of the tall ships each year. It’s stirring to see the sailors in period dress climbing up sails and doing everyday things that are elevated to the magnificent when performed 50 feet in the air.

This year’s schedule can be found by checking out the historic Maritime Museum, which is home to the great waterfront history Greenport offers including tours of Bug Lighthouse. If being on a ship doesn’t float your boat, Stuessi encourages you to put on your walking shoes and enjoy strolling through this great village.

“Once you get here you can park your car and just walk most places,” Stuessi says. “Or, it is very easy to take the train. We’re also a dog friendly town. I take my dogs everywhere, even kayaking.”

Another joy is Burton’s Bookstore, which is a great place to enjoy an afternoon looking for the perfect beach read. And, if you can’t find the ideal book, don’t hesitate to ask for assistance from one of the knowledgeable staff. If you’re still looking to try something new, hit Vines & Branches for an olive oil tasting or stop by Clarke’s Garden and Home that is chock full of hand-painted ceramics, plants and gifts.

Don’t forget to stop by Mitchell Park and Marina and take a ride on the carousel, which was constructed in 1920 and donated to Greenport in 1995 by the Northrop-Grumman Corporation. It is 40-foot-wide, fully operational and is one of only 13 in the United States. This beautiful wooden carousel still has its famed brass ring.

With all Greenport has to offer, it is easy to see why Stuessi has put down deep roots in this historic village.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.