Hampton Flea + Vintage Returns to Hamptons for 4th Season

Hampton Flea + Vintage offers women’s and men’s fashion, accessories and more – discover rare treasures from Zingara Vintage, Allegra Vintij and others, Courtesy Hampton Flea

Hampton Flea + Vintage, one of the Hamptons’ few luxury vintage markets, is returning to the Hamptons for its fourth season.

This year, Hampton Flea + Vintage will produce 11 markets in six different locations across the East End. There are an average of 50 vendors at each market, coming from all over the country. Vendors bring a curated selection of vintage, handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items, including clothing, jewelry, accessories and home decor.

“To me, it’s really cool that these small business owners, who are really passionate about the products, are handpicking these items. There is so much love, care and creativity that goes into this,” says Kathy Murphy, the event’s founder. “The market is a full-sensory shopping experience. People will come and meet the vendors and see things they have never seen before.”

Notable vendors include Allegra Vintij, Coco Cabana, Impulse Control Vintage, Stephanie Putter Jewelry, SwaneeGRACE, Jaded Vintage, The Underground Attic, Vintage With a Twist, What Was Is Vintage, Zingara Vintage and Upper East Vintage. Less than 10% of the vendors do every show, and those who do always bring new items so that customers could go to every show and always be able to find new items, Murphy explains.

“We make an effort with every show to bring new people in because we want to keep it fresh. If you go to every show of ours, you will never leave without finding new cool stuff,” she says. “We want vendors who come and help convey that we are a luxury market, and that each piece they are bringing is quality, thoughtful, one-of-a-kind.”

Murphy got her start producing fine art fairs, and when the pandemic hit, she moved to Palm Springs, California. There, she found her passion for vintage and realized a vintage market would thrive in the Hamptons.

“There wasn’t a vintage show in the Hamptons,” she recalls. “I thought the Hamptons would benefit from a community-oriented market where people could come and have a full-sensory shopping experience with one-of-a-kind items.”

Modeled after the Palm Springs Vintage Market, Murphy spent time during the pandemic researching vintage dealers and inviting them to the Hamptons. She learned from the art world to invite the best, she notes. Hampton Flea + Vintage debuted in July 2021 with four shows.

“The market was an instant success when we launched in 2021, as we offer a rare opportunity to shop one-of-a-kind vintage and unique items from top-quality dealers traveling from near and far just to be with us for one day,” the 2024 event announcement reads.

Following its success in the Hamptons, Hampton Flea expanded to New York City with an annual holiday show at the Prince George Ballroom. They have hosted two and will host another holiday market this upcoming December.

“I always say we are the Hampton Flea family. We work with small businesses, and we all help each other. We go through the summer together and build a community of people who love us,” Murphy explains. “It’s honestly sad to see the summer end and not see everyone, so it seemed natural to move to New York City for the holidays.”

Hampton Flea + Vintage 2024 kicked off on June 23 at the American Legion Post 419 (15 Montauk Highway, Amagansett) and will return to the venue on the Sundays of July 14 and August 4. Elsewhere in the Town of East Hampton, the market takes place at Montauk Historical Society’s Second House Museum (626 Montauk Highway, Montauk) on the Sundays of July 21 and August 25.

Dates in the Town of Southampton include the Sundays of July 7 and August 11 at the WHB Village Green (9-1 Beach Road, Westhampton Beach); Saturday, July 20 at the Old Whalers’ Church (44 Union Street, Sag Harbor); and the Sundays of July 28 and August 18 at the Bridgehampton Museum (2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton).

The Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society (18200 Main Road, Mattituck) is hosting the first Hampton Flea + Vintage on the North Fork on Saturday, July 27 and plans to conduct free tours of the grounds as the market is going on.

“I have a love for vintage and, of course, I can’t stop shopping at our market because it’s so good. Vendors are loading in, and they don’t even have stuff on the racks, and I am picking things out,” Murphy says. “That’s why we say the early bird gets the worm, because if people don’t get there, I am probably going to buy it.”

Looking ahead, Hampton Flea is scheduled to debut in Miami, Florida in February 2025.

“We are Hampton Flea, and we are Hampton Vintage. We have vintage; we have repurposed, recycled, handmade, one-of-a-kind,” Murphy says. “Flea is discovery — it’s fun, it’s not just shopping, it’s a whole-day experience.”

For more info about Hampton Flea + Vintage, call 917-767-3279 or visit hamptonvintageshow.com.

