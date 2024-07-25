Local Leaders Honored at Dan’s East End Power List: A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The 2024 Dan’s Power List (East 27 Creative)

The Dan’s East End Power List event brought together the most influential local leaders, celebrating their remarkable contributions and achievements with an evening of recognition, networking and community spirit.

Dan’s Power List of the East End recognized the most influential individuals in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during a special celebration July 24 at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow, where honorees were recognized for their commitment, impact and influence on the Twin Forks region.

“This event brings together people who are original thinkers, who get things done and who can work together collaboratively to make Suffolk County a great place to live,” said Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine, who was among the honorees.

Dan’s Power List of the East End is produced by Schneps Media, the publishers of Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges, Long Island Press, Noticia and more than 90 other newspapers across the New York Metro area and beyond. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

“I am grateful to [President] Vicki [Schneps] and Schneps Media for hosting this event and for doing an amazing job with their newspapers, which are the heart of our community and that reflect the personal events that affect people in the community in a way that a city paper or national paper cannot do,” said honoree Stewart F. Lane, who, with his wife and fellow honoree, Bonnie Comley, co-founded BroadwayHD, a digital streaming media company that brings theatrical productions to people in the comfort of their own homes.

One hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds were donated to Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE), a not-for-profit agency that supports individuals of all abilities with community living opportunities, employment, day services, clinical, crisis, education, after-school and other supports.

There was even a silent auction during the course of the evening, with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause as well.

“This event is a celebration and a chance to network with other like-minded people who are successful and philanthropic – who are doing well and doing good,” said Bonnie Comley.

The event began with a VIP Power Hour, during which honorees had an opportunity to meet one another and network before the rest of the guests arrived.

“To be included in such a powerful group of people who are doing amazing things in their community is an honor, and I feel blessed to be a part of it,” said honoree Curtis E. Highsmith, Jr., executive director of the Town of Southampton Housing Authority. “I am looking forward to meeting and networking with the other honorees. It takes a village to build a community.”

The celebration culminated in a high-energy, fun awards ceremony where honorees were presented their award for being named to the Dan’s Power List of the East End. Recording artist, live performer and singer Massimiliano Cims delivered a special musical performance.

“It’s an honor to be named to Dan’s Power List of the East End,” said Phil Boyle, president and CEO of Suffolk Regional OTB. “I thank Schneps Media for recognizing not only myself but all my fellow honorees.”

Corporate Partners of the event were NuHealth/Nassau University Medical Center and the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility, Town of Southampton Housing Authority, A Line Wealth, Broadway HD, FREE, Lovelace Advisors, Mixology, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, P.C., Unlimited Earth Care, Miami Marlins, SterlingRisk, Citarella, Grassi, and the Benincasa Group.

“I am amazed and impressed by how many people here are giving back to the community,” said Hall of Fame honoree Josh Fox, founder and CEO of The Brady Hunter Foundation. “When we work together we are more powerful as a group than we are individually.”

The 2024 Dan’s Power List of the East End honorees are:

HALL OF FAME: Ari Ackerman, Bunk1.com/ Miami Marlins

HALL OF FAME: Carl Benincasa, The Benincasa Group

Nick Cascio, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

George Regini Jr., Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

POWER COUPLE: Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD & Stewart F. Lane, BroadwayHD

HALL OF FAME: Jordan Edwards, Mixology Clothing Company

Maggie Eng-Salvaggio, Suffolk Community College Foundation

HALL OF FAME: Josh Fox, The Brady Hunter Foundation

Rebecca Goodman, Lola Tucker Interiors

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

HALL OF FAME: Joe Gurrera, Citarella

Curtis E. Highsmith, Jr., Town of Southampton Housing Authority (TSHA)

Edwin Hugh, Asian Jade Society

HALL OF FAME: Ryan Kesner, Ryan T. Kesner Architect P.C.

HALL OF FAME, Peter J. Klein, CFA, CRPS, CAP, ALINE Wealth

HALL OF FAME, Mark Kravietz, CEPA, CFP and CIMA, ALINE Wealth

Laura Seale Lovelace, Lovelace Energy Advisors

Christine Malafi, Esq., Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Patti Maragliano, Ms. New York Senior America & Pearce Marine Construction

Robert Melnick, Rise Life Services

Raymond Meyer, Paws of War

Joseph Milizio, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP

Kelly Murphy, Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency

Megan C. Ryan, Esq., NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

Rebecca Seawright, Assemblymember, District 76

COMMUNITY ACTIVIST 2024: Jean Shafiroff, Philanthropist

HALL OF FAME: David and Mona Sterling, SterlingRisk Insurance

HALL OF FAME, Marci Waterman, Esq., SterlingRisk Insurance

HALL OF FAME: Frederico Azevedo, Unlimited Earth Care

Brandon Williams, City National Bank

Mark Masone, Designs by Mark Masone

Robert Budd, FREE

Phil Boyle, Suffolk Regional OTB

Hal Zwick, Compass Real Estate Hamptons

John Murn, Life’s WORC

Vanessa Rogan, Life’s WORC

Edward P. Romaine, Suffolk County Executive

Lou Grassi, Grassi

Steven Hartman, Contessa Gallery

Kevin S. Law, TRITEC Development Group

Neela Mukherjee Lockel, EAC Network

Gerald Rosengarten, Middle Island Solar Farm

Michael Sean Grant, Risk Strategies

LEGACY AWARD:Stanley Schuckman, Founder, Schuckman Realty, and Ken Schuckman, CEO & President, Schuckman Realty

Massimiliano Cims, Recording Artist, Live Performer, Singer

