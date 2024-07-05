LongHouse Benefit Honors Artists Kenny Scharf & Tony Bechara

The colorful Kenny Scharf, Photo: Courtesy LongHouse

LongHouse Reserve’s annual Summer Benefit in East Hampton promises to be a spectacle of color and creative fun when it honors artists Kenny Scharf and Tony Bechara on Saturday, July 20.

Well suited to the chosen honorees, “Imagination” will be the theme for the evening and guests are encouraged to dress in vibrant colors with “whimsical accessories and unconventional pairings.” Larger-than-life queer artist Machine Dazzle will emcee, and the already compelling and magical 16-acre nature reserve will be even more special from 6–8 p.m. with surprise activations throughout the garden, including music by Certain Moves, and performances by Time Lapse Dance (choreographed by Jody Sperling).

And, of course, current works on loan and permanent favorite sculptures will be on display throughout from artists such as Daniel Arsham, Toshiko Takaezu, Agathe Snow, Yoko Ono, Sol LeWitt, Ai Weiwei and many others.

A seated dinner and program will follow, and at 9 p.m., the afterparty, “Imagination Dance Party,” begins with desserts, DJ, and dancing, led by Junior Chair Emma Wrazej. Anne Erni and Nina Gillman serve as the benefit co-chairs.

“Imagine was a seasonal theme — trying to be a place where people could explore their wildest dreams and become imaginative outdoors, become creative and imaginative. So it did come out of some real, value-based discussions about what LongHouse means to people…” LongHouse Director Carrie Rebora Barratt says. “We came up with our theme first. We’d been talking a lot about imagining and imagination at LongHouse, and we’re also doing a special tribute to Yoko Ono, so the whole theme of imagine and peace was really big for us, and then we started thinking about what direction we could go in,” she adds, pointing out that Scharf and Bechara fit the theme beautifully with their colorful and imaginative, but wildly different, styles.

“Kenny’s work is derived from graffiti culture and Tony’s is very precise, and done with tape and it’s really geometric and formal, but together we thought, gosh, if they both said yes, we’d have the most colorful, imaginative party ever. And they both said yes,” Barratt continues, noting that LongHouse is also showing more than 100 pieces of luxury outdoor furniture by Italian design master Paola Lenti, including armchairs, sofas, poufs, tables, and parasol umbrellas.

“LongHouse has always been known for its really high-design outdoor furniture. In addition to the sculptures and beautiful garden, we have really exquisite outdoor furniture, but nothing by Paola Lenti. And it’s the 30th anniversary of Lenti’s work in Milan, so we decided to do an exclusive installation with just her work,” Barratt says, adding, “The Paola Lenti furniture is just as colorful as Tony or Kenny’s work.”

“We are recognizing Kenny Scharf for his contributions to culture and his celebration of comics, amusement, and the underground,” Barratt explains, “and Tony Bechara for his dynamic, meticulous paintings, and a life devoted to promoting Latin culture in the arts.” Both artists rose to prominence in New York during the 1980s, though they hail from different scenes, and both men have shown on the East End.

Scharf and Bechara have also each given work to be part of this year’s annual LongHouse benefit auction, which begins bidding July 7 online. Works up for bid include a long list of brilliant artists, featuring world-famous icons and very respected local talents, such as Annie Albers, Bjorn Amelan, Laurie Anderson, Alice Aycock, Maria Bacardi, Lynda Benglis, Max Blagg, Scott Bluedorn, Gustavo Bonavardi, Francisco Daniel Cabrera, Philippe Cheng, Don Christensen, Mr. Star City, Liz Collins, Peter Dayton, Dawn DeDeaux, Michael de Feo, Eric Dever, Maryam Eisler, Eric Fischl, Kurt Giehl, Nina Gillman, Burt Glinn, John Haubrich, Mary Heilmann, Alice Hope, Fitzhugh Karol, Mel Kendrick, Lana Kova, Laurie Lambrecht, Martine Langatta, Robert Longo, Christa Maiwald, Mark Mennin, Steve Miller, Oscar Molina, Jeff Muhs, Pat Place, Randy Polumbo, Dalton Portella, Marko Remec, Marcia Resnick, Rene Ricard, Brent Richardson, Ugo Rondinone, Toni Ross, Martha Russo, Kenny Schachter, Bastienne Schmidt, Cindy Sherman, Kiki Smith, Agathe Snow, Clintel Steed, Suzannah Wainhouse, Jeff Lion Weinstock, ​Robert Wilson, Mark Wilson, and Almond Zigmund.

Philanthropist Estrellita Brodsky and artist Randy Polumbo will present the awards to Bechara and Scharf, respectively on the big night.

Individual tickets for LongHouse Reserve’s Summer Benefit start at $1,500, while after-party tickets are $175. LongHouse is located at 133 Hands Creek Road in East Hampton. For more information and tickets, visit longhouse.org.