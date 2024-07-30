What's New on Shelter Island

Purethread opened its Shelter Island location

Another summer season commences on Shelter Island, and here is a list of must visit downtown shops and quality food to fulfill the perfect day! This salute to Shelter Island brings out the most popular and newest locations for all to experience while spending time on the island.

Include Shelter Island’s boutiques, country club restaurant, bagel shop with an extensive menu and so much more on your itinerary. So, take the visit to Shelter Island, enjoy a calm ferry ride and try out these three establishments perfect for all the elements of a summer day!

New on Shelter Island

Purethread

After its establishment in April 2024, Purethread brings a balance of traditional fashion and renewed styles to Shelter Island! The brand-new boutique carries distinctive and elusive clothing brands, jewelry and all the accessories of today’s trends. 181 North Ferry Road, Second Floor Suite C, Shelter Island Heights. 631-880-6420, purethread.com

1901 Goat Hill Grill House

The Shelter Island Country Club announced the opening of The 1901 Grill in spring 2024. Country club members, Shelter Island residents and golfers alike can enjoy quality food on the beautiful greens of Shelter Island Country Club. 26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-5466, shelterislandcc.org/restaurant

The Eccentric Bagel

The Eccentric Bagel, Shelter Island’s first-ever bagel shop, is a must stop and worth the trip to Shelter Island! Open seven days a week, The Eccentric Bagel presents a mix of deliciousness and unique menu items, with the new launching of flavored bagel chips. 25 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-5363, eccentricbagel.com