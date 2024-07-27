New Stage Debuts at Long Island Game Farm WildLife Park

LI Game Farm WildLife Park’s new stage debuted July 18 (Dan’s Papers photo)

The Long Island Game Farm WildLife Park, Long Island’s largest children’s zoo, has unveiled its newly renovated stage to host live events.

The stage, which replaced an auditorium that fell into disrepair, is named in honor of Susan M. Novak, the daughter of Stanley Novack who founded the Long Island Game Farm in 1970. Officials gathered for a July 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $568,000 grant-funded project through the jumpSTART Small Businesses Downtown Investment Program

“This wouldn’t have happened without county funds,” said Patricia Snyder, executive director of the nonprofit Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability that partnered with the Long Island Game Farm last year to raise environmental awareness and help raise funds for this and other projects.

Long Island construction company East Bay Builders constructed the stage, which will be used to host weddings, dog shows, other animal shows and more.

The grant will also help pay for the construction of all access trails throughout the Long Island Game Farm for visitors to enjoy.

The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability also helped create the Senior Social Club, educational classes and a Memorial Bench program that allows people to pay to memorialize someone they care about on a bench, and more.

The first performance on the new stage were two canine shows by Aim High Canine featuring various dogs performing various stunts such as jumps, flips and catching frisbees with their owner and trainer Felicia Foy. One of the dogs performing stunts, an orange and white border collie named SuperNova, was a Finalist for in the FacebookWatch dog competition World’s Most Amazing Dog.