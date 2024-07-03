Norton Museum of Art Hosts Free Games Around the World Community Day

Chess, pétanque and other games of skill will be featured at the Norton Museum of Art’s Games Around the World Community Day, Photo: Courtesy Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art invites guests to celebrate summer with a day of play at its annual Games Around the World Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Admission and parking are free.

Games Around the World Community Day guests can test their skills at chess, pétanque and other games.

Other main events include an Around the World theme in two 30-minute “Spotlight Tours” of art and an opportunity to create art in open studio.

The South Florida Pétanque Club and the Palm Beach Chess Club will offer sessions on the basics and the finer points of the games and there will be a martial arts performance by Capoeira Karkara Cultural Arts Center of Boynton Beach.

“Games Around the World is a chance for our community to connect and experience traditions and cultures from all over the world,” said Ghislain d’Humières, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO.

In addition to pétanque and chess, guests also can play Giant Garden Games, with large-scale versions of Connect Four and Jenga, play an outdoor xylophone, and play Loteria, the classic Hispanic game of chance, to win prizes.

A series of short films, plus gallery explorations will round out the day.

“The activities the museum has planned for the day offer opportunities to engage people of all ages and interests,” said Derek Sober, Director of Family and Community Programs at the Norton. “The best part: It’s free!”

The Norton Museum of Art is located at 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Admission and parking are free. For a complete schedule call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org for more info.