Podcast: Dan Talks with 'Elizabeth of East Hampton' Authors Audrey Bellezza & Emily Harding
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding
Episode 191: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding, two award-winning nonfiction television writers and authors who have developed shows about prison, cooking and everything in between when they’re not writing novels, including their new Hamptons-set novel, Elizabeth of East Hampton, a “fresh and whip-smart modern retelling of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice” that transports you to summer in the Hamptons, where “classes clash, rumors run wild, and love has a frustrating habit of popping up where you least expect it.”
Elizabeth of East Hampton hits stores and online retailers on August 6.