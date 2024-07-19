Podcast: Dan Talks with 'Elizabeth of East Hampton' Authors Audrey Bellezza & Emily Harding

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding

Episode 191: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding, two award-winning nonfiction television writers and authors who have developed shows about prison, cooking and everything in between when they’re not writing novels, including their new Hamptons-set novel, Elizabeth of East Hampton, a “fresh and whip-smart modern retelling of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice” that transports you to summer in the Hamptons, where “classes clash, rumors run wild, and love has a frustrating habit of popping up where you least expect it.”

Elizabeth of East Hampton hits stores and online retailers on August 6.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast