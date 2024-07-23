Raphael Winery Wins Best Red in New York Wine Classic

Raphael Winery

Long Island wineries won nine awards July 17 in the 38th annual New York Wine Classic, a nationally recognized competition highlighting the best of the state’s wine industry.

Leading the way was Raphael Winery, which won the title of Best Red Wine in New York State for its 2019 Cabernet Franc Reserve.

“Winning best red in the 2024 NY Wine Classic for our 2019 Cabernet Franc is a testament to my father’s dream of beginning this legacy, and to my family’s numerous sacrifices that paved the way to achieve it,” Julia Petrocelli-Vergari, Wine Club Manager, said. “We wouldn’t have made it this far without our farm manager Steve Mudd, our winemaker Anthony Nappa and our amazing farm crew, committed sales team and our dedicated tasting room staff.”

The New York Wine Classic organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation welcomed 715 entries from 92 wineries from across the state and was judged by the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI).

Harbes Vineyard won two best class awards, one for its 2010 proprietor’s reserve ice wine, chardonnay, named Best Iced Wine (frozen after harvest), and another for its 2014 proprietor’s reserve barrel fermented merlot, which was awarded Best Merlot.

The class award for Best Other Vinifera White Varietal was awarded to Bedell Cellars for its 2022 viognier. Pellegrini was awarded Best Petit Verdot for its 2019 petit verdot.

Also receiving two class awards was Wölffer Estate Vineyard, which earned Best Pinot Noir for its 2020 christian’s cuvee pinot noir and Best Sauvignon Blanc award for its 2022 antonov sauvignon blanc.

Pindar Vineyards took home the class award for Best Red Blend (vinifera) with its NV pythagoras red blend and received the class award for Best White Blend (vinifera) for its 2022 Dr Dan’s signature collections white blend.

“We will raise a glass to our winemakers who work tirelessly to help strengthen our local economies, drive tourism, support agriculture, and of course, make the finest wine we can open at the dinner table or on our porches with family and friends,” State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan said.