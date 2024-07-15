Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Coche Comedor's Smoke and Embers

Coche Comedor Smoke and Embers cocktail

Taste a little smokey and sweet with Smoke and Embers, a delicious cocktail from Coche Comedor in Amagansett.

Coche Comedor’s Smoke and Embers

Ingredients:

2 oz Pelotón de la Muerte Mezcal

0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

0.75 oz Fresh squeezed lime juice

0.25 oz Ripe fresh-pressed pineapple juice

0.5 oz Agave syrup (1:1 agave and water)

6 dashes Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub

Oaxacan worm salt, for rim

Directions:

1. Shake and double strain all but final ingredient into chilled martini glass or crystal coupe.

2. Place Oaxacan worm salt on rim of glass.

Enjoy!

Coche Comedor is located at 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. For more info, call 6312675709 or visit cochecomedor.com.