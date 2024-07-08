Recipe: Learn to Make the Mirabelle Mrs. Melville's Mango Daiquiri

Mirabelle Mrs. Melville’s Mango Daiquiri

Looking for a sweet and spicy way to cool off this summer? Try your hand at making Mrs. Melville’s Mango Daiquiri from Mirabelle with tajin and dried chili pepper on the rim!

Mrs. Melville’s Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Captain Morgan

3/4 oz mango puree

3/4 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz lime juice

Directions:

1. Shake all ingredients and strain into martini glass.

2. To garnish, add half rim of tajin and a dried chili pepper.

Enjoy!

For more from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.