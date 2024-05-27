Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern’s Flammkuchen Flatbread

Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern’s Flammkuchen

Impress your guests with this flammkuchen recipe from Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern. This delectable Alsatian flatbread with bacon, onion, sour cream will leave you and your guests wanting more.

Dough Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup All-purpose flour

1/4 tbsp. Instant yeast

1/4 tbsp. Salt

1/2 cup Cold water

Dough Directions:

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, salt and yeast. Add the water, beat the mixture until it forms a dough, and slow the speed of the machine. Blend the dough for 4 minutes more, remove it from the bowl, and form it into a ball. Chill the dough, wrapped in plastic wrap, for 3 hours.

On a floured surface divide the dough into 4-ounce balls, cover each in plastic wrap and chill again for another 2 hours. Let dough come to room temperature and then using a rolling pin, roll out each ball on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle and about 1/4-inch thickness.

Topping Ingredients:

1 cup Sour cream

1/2 Large onion sliced thin

1/3 lb. Slab bacon, cut into

1/4-inch dice

1/3 cup Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping Directions:

Place a baking stone in a conventional oven and preheat the oven to 500°F. Sprinkle pizza paddle with flour and place a dough circle on top. Using a spoon spread 3 to 4 spoonfuls of the sour cream on top of the dough circle, sprinkle some of the onions and bacon over the cream and add salt and pepper to taste. Slide the dough circle from the paddle onto the center of the stone in the oven and bake it for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the cream is bubbling and the crust is light brown. Using the paddle carefully remove the pie from the oven, sprinkle it with some of the parsley, and cut it into 4 slices.

For more from Mirabelle, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com