Sen Restaurant Hosts 30th Anniversary Bash
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
07/08/2024
Anja Breden, Kristina CardenasRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Athanasios Frangakis, Angela Verrett, Mike Byrne, Edward AlavaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Carlos Garcia, Eva Garcia, Norma Escobar Annabelle ReneRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Dennis Ferrando, Mariana Gabieles, Mark and Denise McRedmond, Frank QuevedoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Eric, Frida, Leonna and Wendy BodeRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Evelyn RanunnoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Garrett, Theo, Paola and Cassius LoweRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Hiroko and Gerard SeneseRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Iyla, Julia and Odin LaffertyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Japanese Calligraphy - Tsizuko Helton, Akihiko UrashiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Jason and Vivian Carey, Roman Roth, Antonella BertelloRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Jeff Resnick, Kiera Martin, Sheily Ruiz, Stacey Stumps, Siqui WangRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Junko and Larry FisherRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Kate Jones, Michael Carrazza, Lindsay McNeillRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Lynn Matsuoka, Thomas Gardella (Mayor of Sag Harbor), Tora and Jesse Matsuoka (owners of SEN)Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Neil Simon, Matt Manza, Irwin Friedman, Jesse and Tora MatsuokaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Nico and James McMahonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Owen Sweeney, Scott SoobodnyakRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Renge SharhiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Rhodi Winchell, John and Michaley Nill, Peter Vazari, Emily NillRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Sen Staff MembersRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Sen Restaurant‘s owner Jesse Matsuoka hosted its first Japanese Matsuri Festival in Sag Harbor.
The festival provided live performances, including traditional Japanese drumming, martial arts demonstrations and Koto instrumental music.
Guests engaged in calligraphy, face-painting, origami and authentic Japanese games.
The event featured food tastings at various booths, highlighted by a whole tuna-cutting showcase with complementary samples.
There was also a VIP cocktail garden, featuring a DJ, a traditional Kagamibiraki sake barrel ceremony and private tastings.