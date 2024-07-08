Event & Party Photos

Sen Restaurant Hosts 30th Anniversary Bash

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 07/08/2024

Anja Breden, Kristina CardenasRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Athanasios Frangakis, Angela Verrett, Mike Byrne, Edward AlavaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Carlos Garcia, Eva Garcia, Norma Escobar Annabelle ReneRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Dennis Ferrando, Mariana Gabieles, Mark and Denise McRedmond, Frank QuevedoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Eric, Frida, Leonna and Wendy BodeRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Evelyn RanunnoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Garrett, Theo, Paola and Cassius LoweRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Hiroko and Gerard SeneseRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Iyla, Julia and Odin LaffertyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Japanese Calligraphy - Tsizuko Helton, Akihiko UrashiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jason and Vivian Carey, Roman Roth, Antonella BertelloRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jeff Resnick, Kiera Martin, Sheily Ruiz, Stacey Stumps, Siqui WangRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Junko and Larry FisherRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Kate Jones, Michael Carrazza, Lindsay McNeillRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lynn Matsuoka, Thomas Gardella (Mayor of Sag Harbor), Tora and Jesse Matsuoka (owners of SEN)Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Neil Simon, Matt Manza, Irwin Friedman, Jesse and Tora MatsuokaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Nico and James McMahonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Owen Sweeney, Scott SoobodnyakRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Renge SharhiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Rhodi Winchell, John and Michaley Nill, Peter Vazari, Emily NillRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Sen Staff MembersRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Sen Restaurant‘s owner Jesse Matsuoka hosted its first Japanese Matsuri Festival in Sag Harbor.

The festival provided live performances, including traditional Japanese drumming, martial arts demonstrations and Koto instrumental music.

Guests engaged in calligraphy, face-painting, origami and authentic Japanese games.

The event featured food tastings at various booths, highlighted by a whole tuna-cutting showcase with complementary samples.

There was also a VIP cocktail garden, featuring a DJ, a traditional Kagamibiraki sake barrel ceremony and private tastings.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles