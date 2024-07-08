Sen Restaurant Hosts 30th Anniversary Bash

Anja Breden, Kristina Cardenas Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Athanasios Frangakis, Angela Verrett, Mike Byrne, Edward Alava Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Carlos Garcia, Eva Garcia, Norma Escobar Annabelle Rene Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Dennis Ferrando, Mariana Gabieles, Mark and Denise McRedmond, Frank Quevedo Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Eric, Frida, Leonna and Wendy Bode Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Evelyn Ranunno Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Garrett, Theo, Paola and Cassius Lowe Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Hiroko and Gerard Senese Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Iyla, Julia and Odin Lafferty Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Japanese Calligraphy - Tsizuko Helton, Akihiko Urashi Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Jason and Vivian Carey, Roman Roth, Antonella Bertello Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Jeff Resnick, Kiera Martin, Sheily Ruiz, Stacey Stumps, Siqui Wang Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Junko and Larry Fisher Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Kate Jones, Michael Carrazza, Lindsay McNeill Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Lynn Matsuoka, Thomas Gardella (Mayor of Sag Harbor), Tora and Jesse Matsuoka (owners of SEN) Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Neil Simon, Matt Manza, Irwin Friedman, Jesse and Tora Matsuoka Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Nico and James McMahon Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Owen Sweeney, Scott Soobodnyak Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Renge Sharhi Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Rhodi Winchell, John and Michaley Nill, Peter Vazari, Emily Nill Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Sen Staff Members Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Sen Restaurant‘s owner Jesse Matsuoka hosted its first Japanese Matsuri Festival in Sag Harbor.

The festival provided live performances, including traditional Japanese drumming, martial arts demonstrations and Koto instrumental music.

Guests engaged in calligraphy, face-painting, origami and authentic Japanese games.

The event featured food tastings at various booths, highlighted by a whole tuna-cutting showcase with complementary samples.

There was also a VIP cocktail garden, featuring a DJ, a traditional Kagamibiraki sake barrel ceremony and private tastings.