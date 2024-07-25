Jazz Sensation Stella Cole Performs in Hampton Bays Saturday

Stella Cole is performing at Canoe Place Inn

Stella Cole grew up differently than most kids. Her idols were “Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald. I loved The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me In St. Louis and Singin’ in the Rain,” she admits. The 25-year-old New York City jazz sensation brings her passion for the ‘Great American Songbook’ to Canoe Place Inn and Cottages on Saturday, July 27.

The show will feature standards and a few new tunes. And it comes just two nights after Jeff Goldblum’s sold-out jazz concert at the venue that’s hosted musical legends for the past 100 years.

Cole is a multifaceted performer whose social media has amassed nearly 1 million followers and over 6 million likes from posting mostly a cappella singing videos. She has a lot of fans, including a few famous ones. Her videos have been reposted by Michael Bublé, James Taylor, and Meghan Trainor.

In New York, Cole has performed at Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, Birdland, 54 Below, Town Hall, and the Cafe Carlyle as a guest soloist with Darren Criss.

She has toured internationally with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) and recently collaborated with PMJ on a cover of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. That music video has racked up 7 million views between PMJ’s YouTube and Cole’s social accounts.

The Saturday show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are still available at eventbrite.com.

Oh, and if you think she’s done it all, she has a confession. She’s traveled the world but hasn’t been everywhere. “I’ve actually never been to the Hamptons,” she says. “But I am so excited to escape the city and hopefully spend some time on the beach.”

We hope she has nice weather, but if it rains she can always start ‘singing.’

Learn more at canoeplace.com.