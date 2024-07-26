Offshore Sunrise Wind Farm Construction Kicks Off

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Sunrise Wind on July 17, 2024 (Glen Stacey, NYSERDA)

Work is underway on Sunrise Wind, an 84-turbine offshore wind farm that will be seven times bigger than its neighbor, South Fork Wind, about 30 miles off the coast of Montauk.

The 924-megawatt project, which will power approximately 600,000 homes in 2026, was started as New York State announced it is accepting proposals for a fifth offshore wind farm through Sept. 9.

“By breaking ground on Sunrise Wind and advancing the next wave of offshore wind projects, New York is passing a tremendous milestone to combat climate change,” Gov. Hochul said following a groundbreaking ceremony in Bellport.

Sunrise Wind moving forward came four months after South Fork Wind’s completion made it the first utility-scale project of its kind in the nation. Both projects advance the Biden administration’s goal of a carbon-neutral electric grid by 2035 and the state having 70% of its electricity sourced from renewable energy in the next six years.

“Sunrise Wind builds on the momentum from South Fork Wind as we deliver jobs, economic development, and clean power for hundreds of thousands of New York homes and businesses,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted, the Danish developer of both wind farms.

Labor leaders cheered the nearly 1,000 jobs being created with the construction of Sunrise Wind, which will connect to a Holbrook substation after its transmission comes ashore at Smith Point County Park.

“Poised to be the largest offshore wind project to date in the United States, this project represents hundreds of union, family-sustaining careers,” said Matt Aracich, president of the Nassau and Suffolk County Building Trades.

Environmentalists also welcomed the news.

“Fighting climate change and providing cleaner air for the public requires turning the climate plan into action,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment. “The dream of a renewable energy future is becoming a reality …”