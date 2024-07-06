Tamron Hall, Cooking Classes & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

R.AIRE is hosting cooking classes (Doug Young)

Did you pack your appetite to bring on your Hamptons vacation? The East End is serving up delicious cuisine of all backgrounds that you are not going to want to miss. Read up on the foodie happenings below!

FOODIE NEWS

The annual Hetrick-Martin Institute School’s Out event is taking place Saturday, July 20! Following the two consecutive record-breaking years, the LGBTQ+ youth organization is aiming to surpass its previous fundraising successes. The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception at the private home of the Browns in Water Mill with two-time Emmy Award-winning TV host, journalist and author of her upcoming cookbook A Confident Cook, Tamron Hall as special guest host. Notable on its host committee include Andy Cohen, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell, Thom Filicia, Kelly Bensimon, Brynn Whitfield and more! Following the cocktail reception will be a nearly sold out sit-down dinner, “Best of the Hamptons,” for 150 guests at 7:30 p.m. Dishes from the best of the best will be served including Duryea’s, STK Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, Carissa’s Bakery and Chloe’s. This year, they’ve enlisted Anthony Tacetta Event Design to help produce an eye-catching event through bringing back the synchronized swimmers which were a hit last year and they will be introducing a special performance during the dinner with DJ Lina Bradford spinning throughout the evening. School’s Out tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at hmischoolsout.com!

Interested in furthering your skills in the kitchen? The Hampton Maid and R.AIRE’s cooking classes are the perfect way to perfect your craft. A mixture of guests attend their classes, from singles to groups including many repeat visitors. Classes consist of preparing a tapas dish and paella, as well as exploring various wines to pair them with. Private classes are available for birthdays or special events as well! Tickets are $150 per person and will be available to book through RESY. Upcoming events are announced both on their social media, as well as The Hampton Maid website, but any who are eager to inquire are welcome to reach out to them at [email protected].

Kith Treats is teaming up with Carissa’s Bakery to launch four limited time specials! Each special features a pastry from the iconic James Beard Award-winning Hampton’s institution that will be available in house from June 28 through September 2. The specials include The Hazelnut Croissant (vanilla ice cream infused with Carissa’s hazelnut croissant and Kariot hazelnut cream cereal, topped with Nutella drizzle and crushed hazelnuts), The Chocolate Chip Miso Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich (vanilla ice cream infused with Carissa’s chocolate chip miso cookie, sandwiched between two caramel-lined chocolate chip miso cookies dipped in milk chocolate with a cocoa pebbles and toasted sesame topping), The Monkey Bread (vanilla ice cream infused with Carissa’s monkey bread, cinnamon toast crunch and cocoa pebbles, topped with Carissa’s salted caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar), and last but not least, The Bouchon (vanilla and chocolate ice cream blend infused with Carissa’s chocolate Bouchon and chocolate cake crunch, topped with chocolate drizzle and Cocoa Puffs). Yum! Don’t miss out on the deliciousness.

DID YOU KNOW?

Coche Comedor is offering new cocktails for the summer season! Five different cocktails can be found on their menu under “Tiki Time” including Pago Pago, La Raquel, Away Colors, Cyril’s BBC and The Key Party. If you’re visiting them with significant other or some friends, Cyril’s BBC serves two people featuring Stiggins Fancy Pineapple Plantation Rum, Giffard Banane du Brésil, Bailey’s Original Irish Cream, Coche’s colada mixer, organic banana, Pusser’s Navy Strength Rum floater. Another shareable cocktail is The Key Party which serves two to three people. Pay them a visit and get sipping!

BITS & BITES

Looking to cool down but don’t have access to a pool at your rental? The Montauk Downs have a free public pool! Take the kids for a dip while dad plays a round of golf, and treat yourself to a glass of wine and lunch at Terrace at Montauk Downs!

Uno Mas in Southampton has officially opened for business! Taco Tuesday just got even better. Check out the newly renovated space and their beautiful mural of La Catrina.

Heading to a barbecue and need something to bring? TownLine BBQ’s Que Combos are great if you’re looking to feed a large crowd! Choose from their Pulled Pork Sandwich Kit, Chicken and Rib Dinner and Townline Extravaganza, which includes all the fixings and more. Their bag o’ nuggs are also a great addition and growlers are available for takeout!

Buddhaberry’s Southampton location officially opened their doors on June 28! Pay them a visit and load up your favorite froyo flavor with their endless topping options.

Brunch in Amagansett just got more exciting! Rowdy Hall is now serving brunch from noon–3 p.m. with menu items featuring an egg sandwich, three-egg omelet and crispy hash and eggs. The eggcellent brunch is offered Friday through Sunday!

ZEY Hotel in Greenport recently opened a new bakery by the name of Bourdon Artisan Bakery which is open to guests and locals alike! Bourdon boasts a daily menu of handcrafted pastries, cakes, cookies and other treats by renowned Turkish Pastry Chef, Gursel Aydin.

FOOD QUOTE

“Life is a combination of magic and pasta.” –Federico Fellini