Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Fourth of July Week, July 4-12, 2024

Children’s Museum of the East End

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, July 4-12, 2024.

Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Camp Gan Israel

July 1-August 9

Your little camper, ages 2–12, can enjoy a summer of sports, swimming, cooking and drama with Chabad of the Hamptons. Sign up for the full summer or two-week sessions. A CIT program and aftercare are also available.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Summer Kids Club

July 1-August 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Your kiddo, ages 3.5–5 years, can enjoy this drop-off camp at the Children’s Museum of the East End that includes arts, outdoor play, cooking and music. Register for the season, the month or the week. A junior kids’ club option is available for explorers ages 2–3.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at Harbes Farm

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7

Have some crackling fun at Harbes Farm, where you’ll enjoy live music, a barnyard adventure, wine tastings and a concession stand. Your kiddos can also enjoy bounce pillows, an obstacle course, pig races and even an animatronic chicken show.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7614, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Soap Making

Friday, July 5, 4 p.m.

Your teen in grades 6–12 can head to the Rogers Memorial Library, where they will create and adventure-themed melt-and-pour soap.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Summer Kickoff

Saturday, July 6, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting family-friendly event at the Quogue Library featuring live music by Souled Out, a magician, an ice cream truck, activity stations and raffle baskets. Representatives from the Long Island Science Center, the Southampton Animal Shelter and the Quogue Historical Society will also be visiting.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

My Favorite Tales! Weeklong Camp for Kids

Monday-Thursday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m.

Your little thespian, ages 4–7, can enjoy this week-long camp at the Bay Street Theater, in which they will learn the basics of focus, concentration and working with a partner.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Octopus Cupcakes with Chef Rob

Monday, July 8, 11 a.m.

Your little chef, ages 7 and up, can create octopus cupcakes with Chef Rob at the Cutchogue Library. Registration is required as space is limited.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Skateboard & T-Shirt Design Camp

Monday-Friday, July 9-12. 12:30 p.m.

Design and create your own T-shirt and skateboard with New York State-certified art teachers at Art Studio Hamptons. The program is for kiddos in grades 2 and up and registration is required.

108 Main Street #2, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Movie Night: Super Mario

Wednesday, July 10, 8:30 p.m.

Bring your blankets or chairs to Good Ground Park, where you can enjoy a free movie with your kiddos. Restrooms and an ice cream truck are available; no tailgating is allowed.

9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. 631-283-6006, southamptontownny.gov/1616/Good-Ground-Park-Onstage

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Enjoy a pleasant outing with your little ones at Amber Waves Farm, where you can picnic, explore freshly made goods at the market, feed the chickens or enjoy one of their many children’s programs.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Buddhaberry

Enjoy a delightful array of frozen yogurt selections at Buddhaberry, including gluten-free and vegan options. Bubble tea, smoothies, crepes and waffles are also available.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Your little explorers can operate a farmstand, run a food truck, learn about windmills and play mini-golf at this popular family destination in Bridgehampton.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Greenport Carousel

Spring on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and on Friday evenings from 3–8 p.m. The fee is $2.50 per ride.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

Lavender By the Bay

Don’t miss lavender fields in full bloom in Calverton or East Marion. You’ll also enjoy homemade lavender treats and goodies with your little ones. The farms are open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. throughout the summer.

47 Manor Road, Calverton. 631-381-0730, lavenderbythebay.com

Lewin Farms

Bring your little farmers over to Lewin Farms, where they can celebrate summer by picking blackberries, blueberries and peaches. Proper footwear is required.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Lucharitos

Enjoy a delightful Mexican lunch with your kiddos at Lucharitos in Greenport. The menu includes burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and parents will appreciate a fine selection of margaritas.

119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com/greenport

Main Beach

Get your kiddos out and about in the summer sun at this clean and scenic beach, which is popular with families throughout the Hamptons. It boasts lifeguards, bathrooms and ice cream, but be ready to pay for parking.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. easthamptonvillage.org/departments/village-beaches

Tick Tock Mini Golf

Your kiddos will love this mini-golf course at the Drossos Motel, featuring a waterfall, pond and snack bar with an Asian-American flare.

69235 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1339, drossosmotel.com/featuring

The Whale’s Tale

Enjoy a beautiful early summer day with a ferry trip to Shelter Island and a visit to The Whale’s Tale, which features mini-golf, ice cream and indoor games.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

