Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Fourth of July Week, July 4-12, 2024
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, July 4-12, 2024.
Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week
Camp Gan Israel
July 1-August 9
Your little camper, ages 2–12, can enjoy a summer of sports, swimming, cooking and drama with Chabad of the Hamptons. Sign up for the full summer or two-week sessions. A CIT program and aftercare are also available.
13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com
Summer Kids Club
July 1-August 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Your kiddo, ages 3.5–5 years, can enjoy this drop-off camp at the Children’s Museum of the East End that includes arts, outdoor play, cooking and music. Register for the season, the month or the week. A junior kids’ club option is available for explorers ages 2–3.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org
Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at Harbes Farm
Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7
Have some crackling fun at Harbes Farm, where you’ll enjoy live music, a barnyard adventure, wine tastings and a concession stand. Your kiddos can also enjoy bounce pillows, an obstacle course, pig races and even an animatronic chicken show.
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7614, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Soap Making
Friday, July 5, 4 p.m.
Your teen in grades 6–12 can head to the Rogers Memorial Library, where they will create and adventure-themed melt-and-pour soap.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Family Summer Kickoff
Saturday, July 6, 3 p.m.
Don’t miss this exciting family-friendly event at the Quogue Library featuring live music by Souled Out, a magician, an ice cream truck, activity stations and raffle baskets. Representatives from the Long Island Science Center, the Southampton Animal Shelter and the Quogue Historical Society will also be visiting.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
My Favorite Tales! Weeklong Camp for Kids
Monday-Thursday, July 8-12, 9:30 a.m.
Your little thespian, ages 4–7, can enjoy this week-long camp at the Bay Street Theater, in which they will learn the basics of focus, concentration and working with a partner.
1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org
Octopus Cupcakes with Chef Rob
Monday, July 8, 11 a.m.
Your little chef, ages 7 and up, can create octopus cupcakes with Chef Rob at the Cutchogue Library. Registration is required as space is limited.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Skateboard & T-Shirt Design Camp
Monday-Friday, July 9-12. 12:30 p.m.
Design and create your own T-shirt and skateboard with New York State-certified art teachers at Art Studio Hamptons. The program is for kiddos in grades 2 and up and registration is required.
108 Main Street #2, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com
Movie Night: Super Mario
Wednesday, July 10, 8:30 p.m.
Bring your blankets or chairs to Good Ground Park, where you can enjoy a free movie with your kiddos. Restrooms and an ice cream truck are available; no tailgating is allowed.
9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. 631-283-6006, southamptontownny.gov/1616/Good-Ground-Park-Onstage
Family Fun Attractions on the East End
Amber Waves Farm
Enjoy a pleasant outing with your little ones at Amber Waves Farm, where you can picnic, explore freshly made goods at the market, feed the chickens or enjoy one of their many children’s programs.
367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
Buddhaberry
Enjoy a delightful array of frozen yogurt selections at Buddhaberry, including gluten-free and vegan options. Bubble tea, smoothies, crepes and waffles are also available.
125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com
Children’s Museum of the East End
Your little explorers can operate a farmstand, run a food truck, learn about windmills and play mini-golf at this popular family destination in Bridgehampton.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org
Greenport Carousel
Spring on over to the Greenport Carousel, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and on Friday evenings from 3–8 p.m. The fee is $2.50 per ride.
115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org
Lavender By the Bay
Don’t miss lavender fields in full bloom in Calverton or East Marion. You’ll also enjoy homemade lavender treats and goodies with your little ones. The farms are open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. throughout the summer.
47 Manor Road, Calverton. 631-381-0730, lavenderbythebay.com
Lewin Farms
Bring your little farmers over to Lewin Farms, where they can celebrate summer by picking blackberries, blueberries and peaches. Proper footwear is required.
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
Lucharitos
Enjoy a delightful Mexican lunch with your kiddos at Lucharitos in Greenport. The menu includes burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and parents will appreciate a fine selection of margaritas.
119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com/greenport
Main Beach
Get your kiddos out and about in the summer sun at this clean and scenic beach, which is popular with families throughout the Hamptons. It boasts lifeguards, bathrooms and ice cream, but be ready to pay for parking.
101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. easthamptonvillage.org/departments/village-beaches
Tick Tock Mini Golf
Your kiddos will love this mini-golf course at the Drossos Motel, featuring a waterfall, pond and snack bar with an Asian-American flare.
69235 Main Road, Greenport. 631-477-1339, drossosmotel.com/featuring
The Whale’s Tale
Enjoy a beautiful early summer day with a ferry trip to Shelter Island and a visit to The Whale’s Tale, which features mini-golf, ice cream and indoor games.
3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com
