Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, April 4-10, 2025

Comedian Joe Vecsey, Photo: Michael Heller

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, April 4-10, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Women Rising Film Fest: Stories of Strength and Change

Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss two inspiring films exploring the work of women from diverse backgrounds at LTV Studios. General admission is $10 online or $15 at the door. You can also purchase a VIP ticket with front-row cafe table seating for $35.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

The Memberberries

Friday, April 4, 10 p.m.

Rock out to all of your favorite hits of the 90s and 2000s with this pop/rock band at The Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $15.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Joe Vecsey’s All-Star Comedy

Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the stand-up hilarity of comedians like Jon Kurschner, Reg Thomas, and Ken Krantz at The Bay Street Theater! Tickets begin at $42.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Disco Night

Saturday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Get your groove on for a good cause at The Clubhouse, where you’ll hear the sounds of DJ CK Beats, enjoy a cash bar, and help support The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center. Tickets are $25, and you need to be 21 to party.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Creedence Revived

Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this celebrated tribute band composed of Chicago and LA’s finest musicians. You’ll hear your favorite Creedence Clearwater Revival songs like “Fortunate Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Winston Irie

Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the reggae and ska sounds of Winston Irie at LTV Studios! Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The VIP experience with upfront seating and a drink is $50.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Jazz Night

Wednesday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of The East Hampton High School Jazz Band as they perform along with Grammy Award-winning musicians Randy Becker and Ada Rovatti at The Clubhouse! Tickets are $20 and will be sold at the door. Students enjoy a $15 ticket and an arcade card.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cupsogue Seal Walks

Saturday, April 5, 7 a.m.

Don’t miss Cresli’s final seal walk of the season, in which you’ll view and photograph seals along Cupsogue Beach. High-resolution digital cameras with viewing screens will be available. You’ll need to bring your own binoculars. Donations are suggested.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Early Spring Bird Walk

Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a relaxing walk through The Tuckahoe Woods Preserve, in which you’ll look for birds like the yellow-bellied sapsucker, brown creeper, and pine warbler. Be sure to pre-register, dress for the weather, and bring your own binoculars.

37 Sebonac Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

The American Chestnut Story & Elliston Park Chestnut Tree Survey

Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a nature walk and tree talk in Elliston Park with Environmental Educator Rockfish Rob and Horticulturist April Gonzalez. You’ll leave with your own chestnut seed to germinate at home! The event is free, but advanced registration is required.

40 Millstone Brook Road, Southampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Studio: Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, April 4, 1 p.m.

Work from a live model while learning techniques such as gesture, proportion, mass, and line at The Southampton Arts Center. Bring your own dry mediums such as soft vine charcoal, conte, or graphite. Large drawing pads are also requested.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

Savoring Success: The Rise of the Hamptons Dining Scene

Saturday, April 5, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this fascinating panel discussion with restauranteurs Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toni’s, Jason Weiner of Almond, and David Loewenberg of Beacon and Bell & Anchor. New York Times food writer Florence Fabricant will lead the discussion.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Career Attire Clothing Swap!

Saturday, April 5, 11 a.m.

Bring your 6-12 clean career clothing items in good shape to The Hampton Bays Library, where you’ll exchange them for “new” ones! Advanced registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bay. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Wild Names of Wildflowers

Sunday, April 6, 2 p.m.

Learn how wildflowers received their exotic names with MaryLaura Lamont from The Long Island Botanical Society at The Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $5 and free for Refuge members.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Cooking Class with Chef Alex

Sunday, April 6, 3:30 p.m.

Learn to make Spanish Tapas and Paella paired with Spanish Wine at The Hampton Maid! Tickets are $150. You can also book a room and stay overnight.

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Women’s Torah & Tea Zoom

Monday, April 7, 1 p.m.

Join Chabad of The Hamptons for this online class in which you’ll make new friends and be enlightened.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Cocktail Chemistry: Batching, Balancing & the Beauty of Bitterness

Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about the magic of mixing cocktails with Chimene Visser MacNaghton, HMH Beverage Director, at Nick & Toni’s. Your $35 ticket includes tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems, and small plates from the kitchen. RSVPs are strongly encouraged.

136 N Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Hamptons Whodunit Weekend Kickoff

Thursday, April 10, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss a cocktail party and VIP preview of Hamptons Whodunit Weekend, in which you’ll be a part of a true crime mystery, meet authors, enjoy book signings, watch films, try great bites, and have a fascinating time with your fellow mystery lovers!

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. hamptonswhodunit.org/kick-off-cocktail-party-2025

Seven Beach Lane x Wolffer Estate: Explore & Pour

Thursday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Hear from Roman Roth of Wolffer Estates and the wine experts at Seven Beach Lane, who will enlighten you about aromas, flavors, and histories of wine. Tickets are $35.

7 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com

Passover Specials at the Art of Eating

Pre-order your Passover specials at The Art of Eating, where delights like curated Seder plates, slow-braised brisket, and matzah ball soup will be available.

264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

Passover Specials at Nick & Toni’s

Don’t forget to order your Passover specials, which can be picked up on April 11 and 12, at Nick & Toni’s. Matzah ball soup, Barolo Braised Short Ribs, and Pavlova will be available. You can also order items off the regular a la carte menu.

136 N Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Personal Infrastructure II

On view through April 27

Don’t miss this new show featuring the works of artists Jeannine Bardo, Anna Lisa Jensen, Paul Krause, and Brenda Simmons at The Southampton Cultural Center. The gallery is open seven days a week.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Let Alone

On view through April 27

Don’t miss this group show featuring works in black and white by artists like Bob Sullivan, Josephine Wojtusiac, and Chris Lucore at LTV Studios. The art was curated by Haim Mizrahi.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Annual Student Exhibition

On view through April 27

Celebrate this seventy-year tradition at the Parrish Art Museum in which the works of over 1,000 East End student artists will be on display! Enjoy sculpture, drawing, and photography. You’ll also view student works created with visiting artist Andrea Cote.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Eternal Testament

On view through June 1

View the work of native artists from around the country at The Church in celebration of the Montaukett and Shinnecock Nations at The Church.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

