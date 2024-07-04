Things to Do on the North Fork This Fourth of July Week, July 5-11, 2024

Sylvester Manor

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this Fourth of July week, July 5-11, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Alive on 25 Fireworks Night

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss music on multiple stages, street vendors, outdoor dining, craft beverages and non-stop fun in downtown Riverhead. There will be fireworks on July 5.

Downtown Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25

Friday Night Live Music

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Join Sannino Vineyards for an evening of live music, wine and food specials. This week’s entertainment is provided by Christie Mancuso, a romantic and soulful professional vocalist.

15975 Count Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Annual Summer Kickoff Concert at the Village Green

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for line dancing lessons and a concert with Southbound Band. Feel free to bring your own chair and refreshments.

27760 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks at Veterans Park

Saturday, July 6, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss live sunset music at Veterans Park in Mattituck. Beer, wine and food vendors will be on premises. You’ll need to bring your own blanket or chair.

Downtown Mattituck, mattituckparks.com/events-mattituck

Monday Night Dances in the Park

Monday, July 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Join Aqua Cherry for a night of fine reggae music and dancing at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring your own blanket or lounge chair.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org

Sangria Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards

Tuesday, July 9, 4 p.m.

Sip on sangria, watch the sunset and listen to live music every Tuesday at Pindar Vineyards. The deck bar will serve wines by the glass and bottle as well as pizza. This week’s entertainment is provided by Rorie Kelly.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Blast for CAST

Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this annual fundraising event featuring music by NOIZ, an open bar, small plates and a silent auction. CAST helps serve the needs of low-income families on the North Fork.

300 Main Street, Greenport. 631-4778-1717, castnorthfork.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month in Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages and shopping outdoors.

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, July 6, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a two-hour event that includes a boat ride and tour of the Bug Light lighthouse in Orient Harbor, a structure originally built in 1870 to help mariners arrive safely in Peconic Bay. You will meet at the East End Seaport Museum and coolers are permitted.

100 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

What’s Going On at the Manor Tour

Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a guided walk through Sylvester Manor Educational Farm while you learn about its landscape, programs and future. Tickets are $25.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Pints, Poses, & Puppies Summer Edition

Sunday, July 7, 11 a.m.

Hang out with some furry friends, get some stretching in and grab a bite from Rockin’ Roast Food Truck at Ubergeek Brewery.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

Oyster Farming on Long Island & Shuck Class

Wednesday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.

Join Southold Bay Oysters at Suhru Wines for a special event on the history of Long Island oyster farming and a hands-on shucking class. Your ticket includes oysters and a glass of wine; additional items will be available for purchase.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Mini Seashell Mandalas

Thursday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.

Head to the Mattituck-Laurel Library to create a beach-themed mini seashell mandala. A $10 fee includes materials.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Artist Reception & Art Show Sale With Laura Pashayan

Friday, July 5, 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy the ocean-inspired paintings of local artist Laura Pashayan at Clovis Point Vineyards, where you can also take in live music and your favorite glass of bubbly.

1353 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Greenport Gallery Walk

Friday, July 5

Enjoy Friday nights in Greenport, when galleries stay open late and allow folks to stroll through the village and enjoy the beautiful artwork. Participating shops will also stay open late and offer artsy promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.