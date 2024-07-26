WNET Group Acquires Montauk Radio Station 88.7 FM

Getty Images

A new, improved radio station is coming to Montauk.

The WNET Group announced Tuesday it has acquired WEER 88.7 and is repurposing it as an extension of WLIW-FM. The new signal will extend to Montauk and parts of southern CT and RI.

“WLIW-FM has taken another step forward in our coverage and commitment to our community,” Vice President and General Manager Diane Masciale said in a statement. “In the weeks ahead, we’re also looking to deliver a new app that will allow audiences to easily take WLIW-FM wherever life takes them.”

WLIW-FM originally launched in 2020 following the purchase of 88.3 WPPB in Southampton. It bought its second signal two years ago with the acquisition of 96.9 W245BA in western Suffolk County. And it is continuing to expand.

Listeners will gain access to a host of local shows and national radio titles from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., including Heart of the East End, Long Island Morning Edition, All Things Considered, The Afternoon Ramble and Friday Night Soul on weekdays, and Weekend Jamboree with Gene Casey, Broadway to Main Street and Behind the Headlines on weekends.

“On WLIW-FM, you can find the local voices you have come to love as well as popular national titles, ALL on the same station,” says Masciale on the station’s website. “We are truly tapping into the power of public media on WLIW-FM to provide our community a better listening experience on Long Island’s only NPR channel.”