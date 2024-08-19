Adopt an Adorable Pet from an East End Animal Shelter

Adopt Bunny the cat from ARF Hamptons

These adorable dogs and cats are available to adopt from and East End shelter now!



Bunny

Meet Bunny, a sweet and docile domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at ARF Hamptons. Weighing 5.4 pounds and just ten months old, Bunny has silky black fur and irresistible eyes. Though initially shy, Bunny quickly forms deep connections and loves being petted. Adoptions may be made any day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary. Complete the adoption application online and come meet the lovely Bunny!

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org/adoptions/view-our-pets

Felicity

Felicity is a four-year-old longhair cat from Southampton Animal Shelter, looking for a place to call home. Though she was rescued from a busy road, her personality remains resilient and warm. Independent yet attention-seeking, her stunning gray and white fur fits her graceful demeanor. Send an inquiry on Felicity at Southampton Animal Shelter’s website today to help bring her a forever companion!

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com/adoption-main

Molly

Meet Molly, a four-year-old pup adored by the Bideawee Animal Rescue at Westhampton. Though Molly is an active dog, she makes for a loving and gentle canine companion. At 48 pounds, she is a medium dog who is great for families. Her glowing gold coat of fur is a nice contrast to her goofy personality. No appointment is necessary to stop by at Bideawee Westhampton and meet Molly!

Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org/programs/adoption

Ned

Ned is a black lab currently available for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter. Though he may be shy at first, Ned is an adventure-loving dog who prefers an active lifestyle. At seven months old and weighing 35 pounds, Ned is super intelligent and very trainable! If you’re looking to make Ned your companion, apply for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter’s website.

Kent Animal Shelter, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com/adopt-a-dog. As the kennel in Calverton undergoes renovation, adoptable pets at Kent Animal Shelter have temporarily moved to Bideawee in Westhampton.

Winter

Winter is a husky looking for a forever home, and is available for adoption under North Fork Animal Welfare League. His elegant white fur and quiet demeanor contrasts his eagerness for outdoor fun. He loves going on walks and is great for families who already own another dog. If you’d like to pay this distinguished gentleman a visit, you may visit the Riverhead location of the Welfare League, no appointment required!

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 324 Church Lane, Aquebogue, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org/dogs

Zeke

Zeke is a two-year-old domestic shorthair and an absolute sweetheart! If you’re looking for a loving cat companion who will never hesitate to accompany you on the couch, look no further than the North Fork Animal Welfare League’s very own couch potato. With a beautiful gray and white coat, Zeke is the perfect, friendly addition to any family. Pay him a visit, no appointment necessary!

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 324 Church Lane, Aquebogue, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org/dogs