Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails is open in Hampton Bays

Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails: A Taste of Southern Italy in Hampton Bays

Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails has tasty sips and bites

Hampton Bays welcomes its newest culinary gem, Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails. Inspired by the breathtaking Amalfi Coast, restaurateur Salvatore Biundo and his wife Nina Biundo created a dining experience that blends coastal Mediterranean cuisine with southern Italian influences.

Biundo’s family is originally from Sicily and his favorite part of Italy is the Amalfi Coast. The name reflects the inspiration behind the restaurant.

“I wanted to compile the parts of my favorite foods from Southern Italy and create a unique dining experience here,” Biundo said.

The new restaurant located on Shinnecock bay steps away from the Ponquogue bridge offers fine waterfront dining or a more casual, family friendly atmosphere at the outdoor bar.

The restaurant menu boasts a selection of fresh locally sourced seafood, steaks, salads and handmade pastas. The more notable dishes include Branzino, linguini vongole and crab mafaldine. Guests can pair their food with handcrafted cocktails, including frozen Aperol spritzes and espresso martinis.

“We are opening the restaurant for the community, we have a large outdoor area that has a raw bar and a more casual atmosphere and the actual restaurant itself has more fine dining and drinks,” Biundo said

The outdoor garden area features its own bar and food service, with a family-friendly menu offering lobster rolls, oysters, pizzas anvaizeld sandwiches. There will also be live music in the garden.

Partnering with Hamptons Catered Affairs, Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails can host tented weddings on the waterfront, or smaller intimate affairs indoors, with a capacity to accommodate up to 250 guests.

Biundo has worked in the restaurant business in the Hamptons for 15 years and previously owned Centro in Hampton Bay for the last eight years. Biundo designed Amalfi Coastal Kitchen and Cocktails to be a year-round, smaller, more intimate location that celebrates the best of southern Italian cuisine and local seafood.

“The goal is you walk into a coastal restaurant bar in southern Italy that is on the water, it’s airy, it’s fun, it’s fresh food,” Biundo said.

Amalfi Coastal Kitchen & Cocktails is Open for lunch and dinner six days a week. 32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. amalfihamptons.com.