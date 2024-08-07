Contessa Gallery Discusses Dan's Cover Artist Salvador Dali

August 9, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art “Argus in Color” by Salvador Dali (detail)

The cover art for the August 9, 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers comes to us from Contessa Gallery Southampton. The gallery boasts a collection of artworks by some of the most influential artists in history, including this week’s featured artist: Salvador Dalí.

Here, gallery owner/founder Steve Hartman discusses Dalí’s “Argus in Color” seen on the cover, and the exhibition of his work at Contessa Gallery Southampton August 16–September 8.

Contessa Gallery’s Steve Hartman Talks Salvador Dali

What can you tell our readers about this week’s cover art by the legendary Salvador Dalí?

“Argus in Color” was created by Salvador Dalí in 1963 as an individual mythology image. The artist, who at one time was the most famous person in the world, etched the intricate details of the image on a copper plate, which was printed on Japanese paper and hand-watercolored. The work features an intriguing surrealist Argus landscape tableau with peacock centerpiece in a stunning jewel-tone coloration. It is arguably the most collectible and sought-after Dalí limited-edition work.

How is the “Argus in Color” etching representative of the themes explored in Dalí’s Mythology Suite?

Dalí’s interest in mythology developed from his reading of Sigmund Freud, who looked to myths to understand fundamental principles of the human psyche, and Dalí began a journey of self-interpretation of his dreams and everything that happened to him. Dalí created his own artistic identity by using these mythological themes in his art. Argus represents the “all-seeing” creature which Dalí identified with. Works in the Mythology Suite include symbolism from ancient Greek legends including Pegasus, Judgement of Paris, Icarus, Leda and the Swan, and other classic myths.

What are some key identifiers that define Dalí’s drawing style, and how distinct from his paintings are his etchings?

Dalí works in a Surrealistic style, a style which did not exist before he helped to create the movement in the 1920s. Surrealism aims to revolutionize human experience, and commonly features the juxtaposition of unexpected and bizarre imagery. It highlights the rational versus the power of the unconscious and dreams. Salvador Dalí is recognized as one of the greatest draughtsman in art history, with his extraordinary skill level and eye to detail. He explores classic, literary, poetic and monumental themes in his etchings. His paintings are more focused on religious and sexual themes, and were inspired by his wife, Gala.

When did Contessa Gallery begin showcasing the work of Dalí, and what brought about this summer’s exhibition?

Contessa Gallery has placed originals, tapestries and limited edition works by Salvador Dalí with collectors since the gallery was founded in 1999, and has worked closely with the Argillet family and their collection for over two decades. Pierre Argillet, based in France, was Dalí’s most significant print collaborator and publisher for three decades, through the early 1970s. 2024 is the 100th anniversary of the Surrealist Manifesto which inspired the Surrealism movement and all of Salvador Dalí’s work. The opening of Contessa Gallery Southampton was the ideal opportunity to mount the largest exhibition of Dalí’s work in a gallery setting.

Why is the newly opened Contessa Gallery Southampton the ideal venue for this exhibition?

There is a renewed interest in Surrealism, and Dalí is one of the greatest Surrealist artists. Southampton is a location that attracts enthusiastic art lovers and collectors. Contessa’s expansive, 7,000-square-foot gallery with museum quality walls and lighting is the perfect venue to present this wide range of works, including originals, tapestries and significant hand-watercolored etchings featuring many of Dalí’s most compelling and desirable themes and images.

Care to share any other news?

Contessa Gallery is hosting an exhibition and receptions for photographer Harry Benson August 31, from 5–9 p.m. and September 1, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Contessa Gallery is located at 9 Main Street, Southampton. For more info, visit contessagallery.com.

