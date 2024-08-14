Dan's Cover Artist Walter Bernard Talks a Big Artists & Writers Game

August 16, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Walter Bernard, celebrating the annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

The August 16, 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers and the Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game Program within feature illustrations by Artists & Writers Creative Director Walter Bernard.

Here, he discusses his inspirations for both covers, pitching in this year’s softball game and his goals for 2024.

Walter Bernard Discusses the Artists & Writers Game

What can you tell our readers about the direction you took for the Dan’s Papers cover celebrating the 2024 Artists & Writers Game?

I have designed and illustrated more than 25 Artists & Writers Game covers of Dan’s Papers starting in 1994. It is an increasing challenge each year, and this year was no exception.

I thought this would be an occasion to pay homage to Seymour Chwast’s brilliant baseball poster. This amazing baseball poster has been hanging in my home since 1987. I see it every day. It is so beautiful, clever and well-designed by one of the great artists/designers of the 20th and 21st centuries. He cofounded Push Pin Studios which burst on the American design scene in 1954 like The Beatles burst on American music in 1964.

Of course, it is not simply an homage, it is more like an outright steal. But steal his idea I did, and that’s this week’s cover celebrating the game.

What was your vision for the cover of the 2024 Artists & Writers Game program?

Some of the past program covers have been alternate Dan’s Papers cover studies, but this issue’s program cover is based on the designs I did for the Artists/Writers T-shirts. The artists’ brushes and the writers’ pencils are crossed swords ready for battle.

What do you enjoy most about the role you play as creative director?

I enjoy the process of coming up with designs for the shirts and hats and the agony of creating still another new cover image. It is always a relief when it’s accepted, and I can see it in print.

Are you rooting for the Artists or the Writers in this year’s softball game, and are there any specific players you’re looking forward to watching?

I am pitching for the Artists, and I root for my team. Watching the big sluggers like Bill Quigley, Eddie McCarthy, Tom Clohessy, Jamie Patricof and Brian Pfund to see if they can clear the fence is fun, but I am really happy to connect with friends. Hoping to see Juliet Papa, Leif Hope, Ken Auletta, Mike Lupica, Ed Hollander, Lori Singer, photographer Durell Godfrey and reporter Jack Graves among others.

Are there any artistic or business goals that you’re working toward in 2024?

Artistic goals: To paint more often and well, and to play tennis more often and well.

Business goals: I am working on a book proposal with my friend, photographer Neil Leifer and promoting my book Mag Men, cowritten with Milton Glaser (Columbia University Press.) Also, I am completely eliminating any more business goals.

To see more of Walter Bernard’s design work, visit walterbernarddesign.com. For more information about the Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on Saturday, August 17 at 2 p.m. in East Hampton’s Herrick Park, visit awgame.org.