Dan's Cover Artist Walter Bernard Continues Artists & Writers Game Tradition

Walter Bernard and his August 18, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art

The art featured on this week’s cover of Dan’s Papers, as well as the cover art of the included Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game Official Program, has been thoughtfully designed by Artists & Writers Creative Director Walter Bernard.

Here, he discusses his inspirations for both covers, how his first Dan’s cover in 1994 became an annual tradition, and his other recent painting and graphic design work.

Walter Bernard Talks Artists & Writers Game

This year, we’re featuring two of your Artists & Writers designs, one on the Dan’s Papers cover and one on the game’s official program cover. How many cover concepts do you usually create for the annual game, and is this the first year two designs have been chosen?

I usually create only one that I submit to Dan (Rattiner). In earlier years, we produced a separate smaller (6″ x 9″) official program that often reproduced the same image as on the Dan’s cover. This year, I was asked to do the program cover as well, but it is not a first. Two designs were also used in 2021.

What did the creation process of the Dan’s cover art entail, and how does your approach differ when creating a graphic design versus a painting?

I am not a professional illustrator, but basically a graphic designer and art director. I always try to design the cover on an idea based on the year of the game. This year is the 75th anniversary, so that, of course, is the theme. I thought it would be interesting to honor this date by remembering the players who have participated over the years.

I could not possibly draw all these faces so photography was the necessary solution. I decided to show 75 players, past and present, surrounding our 75th anniversary logo.

What was your thought process when selecting the 75 players that appear on the Dan’s cover?

Many local photographers have given us pictures to use including Burt Glinn, Durell Godfrey, Dan Gonzales, Tom Ratcliffe III and Craig Macnaughton to name just a few. I selected pictures to show as many familiar faces as I could find who played in the game. I hope it’s fun to find the faces of the many well-known players on the cover. Where’s Pelé?

What was your vision for the painting featured on the Artists & Writers 2023 program?

This image is based on the idea of kids lying on the ground looking up at big white clouds in the sky and seeing or imagining different shapes, animals or faces. Here is a baseball glove cloud in the sky inviting us to play on a beautiful day.

Aside from the Artists & Writers logos, how have your A&W covers evolved over the years?

I did my first Artists & Writers cover for Dan’s in 1994. Most have been either watercolors or pastel drawings. Over the years these covers have evolved into a greater degree of difficulty. It is an increasing challenge to come up with a new graphic solution on a recurring theme. But it is a challenge that excites me.

What do you find most rewarding about the role you play as the Artists & Writers Creative Director?

It is nice to see the players and others wearing my designs. My reward is a treasure trove of over 50 years of hats and shirts overflowing our closets.

Where can your art be viewed now, and are you working on any upcoming exhibitions or projects?

I have a new large watercolor “Bridgehampton Skies” in an exhibit at The Century Association in Manhattan. I am amazed at the beautiful light we are blessed with out here in all seasons. It is the largest painting I have done so far. I continue to paint and do occasional design projects.

Our book, Mag Men: Fifty Years of Making Magazines, co-authored with Milton Glaser, was published in 2020 by Columbia University Press. It is full of stories from days at New York Magazine, Time, Fortune, The Atlantic, The Nation and more. We designed over 100 magazines and newspapers around the world.

I am currently designing the Scandinavian Review, a journal produced by the American-Scandinavian Foundation. Recent local designs include logos for the Hamptons Doc Fest and the Sag Harbor Song Festival.

To see more of Walter Bernard’s design work, visit walterbernarddesign.com. And for more information about the Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. in East Hampton’s Herrick Park, visit awgame.org.