Destinations to Visit During Your Time in Bridgehampton

The Nathaniel Rogers House, the newly renovated and fully restored Greek-revival residence is now outfitted with replica wooden shutters and a white picket fence.

Whether you attend one of the many museums, beautiful beaches or historical landmarks, explore the allure of Bridgehampton! A popular summer destination in the heart of the East End’s South Fork, residents and visitors enjoy the scenic views, stylish downtown shops and rich history of Bridgehampton. Check out these six destinations to memorably experience this tranquil coastal hamlet.

Spots to Visit in Bridgehampton

Children’s Museum of the East End

The Children’s Museum of the East End is home to numerous exciting exhibits, educational programs and family events to bring out the happiness in all guests. With nine exhibits on display, the 7,000 square-foot space will allow children through the age of 7 to explore, learn and imagine. Whether it is sailing the seas on their large ship, operating your very own farmstand, playing on the nine-hole miniature golf course or learning about emergency services while driving the fire truck, the Children’s Museum of the East End is the perfect stop for a family-oriented day! 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.631-537-8250, cmee.org

Dia Bridgehampton

The Dia Art Foundation’s Bridgehampton art museum allows guests to visit their elegant exhibits daily with free admission. Dia Bridgehampton was originally produced and designed by the late Dan Flavin as a home for his work and other temporary themes around the museum. Now, Dia Bridgehampton honors Flavin with the entire second floor dedicated to his iconic works using fluorescent lighting, and it features active Long Island artists in the first-floor gallery. 23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

South Fork Natural History Museum

While in Bridgehampton, plan to stop by the South Fork’s only natural history museum. The SoFo Museum is open seven days a week and encourages visitors of all ages to discover and explore nature. Experience the Native Butterfly and Wildflower Garden, Purple Martin Nesting Gourd and the favorite Marine Touch Tank where you can hold sea stars, urchins, crabs and whelks while learning from the museum’s expert environmental educators. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Mecox Beach

Mecox Beach, a 250-foot ocean beach, is one of the most popular summer spots for locals and visitors throughout the Hamptons. Enjoy a relaxing day of swimming, beach volleyball, taking a walk on the soft sand, surfing and bodyboarding in designated areas. This quaint beach offers picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean and the dunes, all a part of Bridgehampton’s natural beauty. 535 Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-728-8585, southamptontownny.gov

Nathaniel Rogers House

This historical house built in 1824 serves as an active center for research and programs that celebrate the traditions of Bridgehampton. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Nathaniel Rogers House is one of the many gems in Bridgehampton and one of the finest examples of Greek Revival architecture on Long Island. Purchased by the Town of Southampton in 2003, the house is now a part of the Bridgehampton Museum and received a full restoration and other renovations that were completed just one year ago. 2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Hampton Classic Horse Show

Discover the world-famous horse show grounds as they prepare for the 48th annual Hampton Classic! Better yet, if you are in town on Labor Day weekend, attend the Hampton Classic, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the country. Watch over 1,400 horses and the top equestrians from around the world compete for the major prize and enjoy over 80 shops on site, plenty of food options, activities for kids and more! 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com