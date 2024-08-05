5 New Businesses in Historic Bridgehampton

The Amalfi Terrace and Bar at Arthur and Sons

Summer visitors may have only heard of it from drives down Main Street while on the way to East Hampton or Montauk, but Bridgehampton is a historic town of its own.

Located in the Town of Southampton — not to be confused with the smaller Village of Southampton — Bridgehampton was founded shortly after 1640 when settlers began to move east. Bridgehampton was established at the head of the Sagg Pond, the body of water connecting Mecox and Sagaponack, hence the name.

The town isn’t only known for the Hampton Classic Horse Show or as the home of one of the last Kmart stores in the nation. New attractions constantly open in Bridgehampton; here are a few of the most recent ones you may want to try your next time out east.

5 New Bridgehampton Businesses

Satori

Originally located in Sag Harbor for more than 30 years, Satori closed its doors on Main Street just before Christmas last year. The women’s boutique shifted to the heart of Bridgehampton, upgrading to a larger location that will offer more room for window displays and collaboration. Satori offers a comfortable, casual and affordable style, while also providing more upscale articles of clothing for when you need to get dressed up. With the added space in their new location, Satori was able to collaborate with Too Shea Designs, a local company that curated a new interior home décor seating area, art wall and vintage rack. 2442 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-899-3784, stylebysatori.com

Arthur & Sons

Anytime a Michelin-star chef opens new doors, it’s a near-obligation to check it out. That’s what Joe Isidori did by bringing the West Village’s hit restaurant Arthur & Sons to the East End. Isidori is part of a family with three generations in the New York restaurant scene, and he’s paying tribute to it with an old-school Italian menu consisting of 1990s American red sauce classics. The restaurant is open year-round from 4 p.m.–12 a.m., blending a vibrant atmosphere with a rustic Hamptons vibe. Arthur & Sons seats 70 customers with an additional 15 seats at the bar while an outdoor patio seats 30 in warmer months. 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton

Women’s Art Center of the Hamptons

This is the perfect place to visit on a rainy summer day. Open Thursdays through Sundays from noon–5 p.m., the Women’s Art Center of the Hamptons (WACH) has rotating exhibitions showcasing working artists and emerging talents as well as artists in the local community. Previously the home of the Kathryn Markel Fine Art Gallery for several years, WACH was designed to elevate women thinkers through residencies, educational initiatives, community programs, exhibitions and events with accessibility to all people. 2418 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-899-4253, wachamptonsny.org

Elaia Estiatorio

While not a new business, Elaia Estiatorio’s owner Sofia Crokos recently overhauled the menu and interior design of her popular Bridgehampton restaurant to create a new immersive dining experience that celebrates Greek culture and creativity. Crokos collaborated with Greek artist Caroline Rovithi on this project, ensuring the dining experience creates an authentic Greek feel that recalls and celebrates their Greek roots. The menu contains bold green paint strokes and olive branch motifs, while the new interior is lined with Rovithi’s vibrant, colorized and texturized artwork. Some of the Greek classics like souvlaki, moussaka and soutzoukakia line the redesigned menu. 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Barnes & Noble

Everyone’s familiar with this one. The world-renowned book store opened its doors in Bridgehampton last December, another

perfect place to stop by on those rainy summer afternoons. Located in Bridgehampton Commons, this Barnes & Noble location comes just a year after another store opened in

Riverhead. Right off Montauk Highway, customers can stop by to see its new, modern-looking design and to pick up all of the most recent books, toys, games and gifts that people have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller. 2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-490-4287, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/3438