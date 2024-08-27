Look & Feel Beautiful Inside & Out with Dan’s Perennial Best of the Best Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Diet and exercise are always the best ways to help stay healthy, but supplementing smart lifestyle choices with cosmetic procedures, ensures that you will look and feel beautiful, both inside and out.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with advanced surgical techniques, ensures better results with less downtime. At my cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgical centers, we have perfected the Mini-Incision, Rapid Recovery 24-hour Breast Augmentation, which has most patients resuming normal activities and returning to work the very next day. Utilizing this modern approach to breast augmentation results in less bruising with a shorter recovery yielding excellent results faster than ever before.

Ultimate Breasts, includes breast augmentation, breast lift or breast reduction – separately or in combination – for the most beautiful, natural-looking results. Many patients are electing Breast Reduction with Breast Lift procedures to improve symmetry, shape and position. We often perform Breast Lift with or without Breast Implants to enhance contour and restore lost volume. We offer Sientra’s cutting-edge “gummy bear” breast implants which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as the Mentor Memorygel Ultra High Breast Implants, which combine the highest available projection with an optimal fill volume. These new generation implants provide patients (including women with thinner frames) with not only a fuller breast shape, but also a choice of different shapes and profiles for a more customized result. Along with the new Mentor Volume Sizing System and 3D Breast Imaging simulator, we can provide the look and feel of what a patient’s breasts will look like after surgery, providing realistic expectations with bespoke results.

Childbirth often results in changes to the body that many women would like to correct. A Greenberg Modern Mommy Makeover provides a customized combination of breast, tummy tuck, liposuction, Cellulaze, and vaginal rejuvenation procedures. This surgical package is specifically designed to target the areas of the body most affected by pregnancy. Given that more and more women are having children later in life, their bodies do not always bounce back the way they might have at a younger age. We perform Plasma Liposuction procedures on the belly, thighs, flanks, arms, chest and even underneath the chin to achieve a tighter and toned appearance. Cellulaze, the most effective cellulite treatment clinically proven to permanently get rid of cellulite is the only minimally invasive laser procedure of its kind, delivering longer-lasting results after only one procedure.

I developed my Micro-Mini and Mini Facelifts for younger patients who are seeking to offset the aging process and improve the appearance of jowls and loose skin on the lower face and neck. My advanced approach is designed for a natural and quick lift and has my patients back to their daily routines quickly. Traditional facelifts are recommended to correct and restore facial contour and many times I combine my facelifts with CO2 laser resurfacing, CoolPeel, fat transfers and eyelid lifts to ensure an overall rejuvenated outcome.

Aside from these procedures, we have many non-surgical options to refresh facial appearance. A Liquid Facelift erases fine lines and wrinkles and restores lost volume on the face in just minutes! Utilizing the latest generation of cosmetic injectables, cheeks, lips, eyes and jawlines are enhanced providing a more youthful and rested appearance. The fleet of technology at our med spas target age spots, sun damage, acne scarring, veins, fine lines and wrinkles utilizing radiofrequency, ultrasound and laser technology. Our advanced CoolPeel device provides the benefits of a traditional CO2 laser skin resurfacing treatment without the downtime. Skin tightening is achieved through our Morpheus8 device which combines microneedling with radiofrequency to improve skin tone and texture while stimulating collagen production for healthy glowing skin. Ultherapy lifts the brows, eyes, jowls and even the crepey skin on the chest utilizing ultrasound technology with zero downtime.

Our non-invasive body contouring treatments target stubborn fat that the most intense gym regimens cannot tackle. CoolSculpting, reduces inches quickly around the abdomen, thighs, arms and even underneath the chin using cryolypolisis to freeze fat cells which are naturally eliminated through the lymphatic system. Patients see noticeable, natural-looking fat reduction in treated areas within two months. Emsculpt Neo tones the abdomen, glutes, legs and arms with a combination of radiofrequency and electromagnetic energy to melt away fat and sculpt the body in as little as four sessions.

Recognizing the need to keep up with the fast-paced lifestyles of today, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology has a solution for every cosmetic concern. Join us for a complimentary surgical, injection or med spa consultation to explore your options. Call 844-486-0005 or visit GreenbergCosmeticSurgery.com today.

Award-winning celebrity plastic surgeon Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is continually recognized as one of the best cosmetic surgeons and is frequently called upon by various media outlets for his plastic surgery expertise. He is the author of the book A Little Nip, A Little Tuck, creator of his exclusive Cosmetic Surgeon in a Jar skincare line and developer of his own scar treatment, Plastic Surgeon’s Ultimate Scar Gel.

