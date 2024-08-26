Event & Party Photos

Hochul Attends Pre-Shabbat Reception

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/26/2024

Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps, Governor Kathy HochulRaquele Pitre

Governor Kathy Hochul, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Cantor Netanel HershtikRaquele Pitre

Governor Kathy Hochul, Simi Teitelbaum SchneierRaquele Pitre

Robin Krasnow, Westhampton Beach Dunes Mayor Irwin KrasnowRaquele Pitre

William Hochul Jr., Rabbi Marc Schneier, Governor Kathy Hochul, Shari Zuckerman, Synagogue President Jeff ZuckermanRaquele Pitre

Rabbi Marc Schneier welcomed New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul to the Hamptons Synagogue in Westhampton Beach for her annual visit, marked by a pre-Shabbat cocktail reception.

Dan’s Papers President, Victoria Schneps, presented the governor a “Vicki” statuette for the Powerful Women on the East End Award.

