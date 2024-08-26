Hochul Attends Pre-Shabbat Reception
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
08/26/2024
Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps, Governor Kathy HochulRaquele Pitre
Governor Kathy Hochul, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Cantor Netanel HershtikRaquele Pitre
Governor Kathy Hochul, Simi Teitelbaum SchneierRaquele Pitre
Robin Krasnow, Westhampton Beach Dunes Mayor Irwin KrasnowRaquele Pitre
William Hochul Jr., Rabbi Marc Schneier, Governor Kathy Hochul, Shari Zuckerman, Synagogue President Jeff ZuckermanRaquele Pitre
Rabbi Marc Schneier welcomed New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul to the Hamptons Synagogue in Westhampton Beach for her annual visit, marked by a pre-Shabbat cocktail reception.
Dan’s Papers President, Victoria Schneps, presented the governor a “Vicki” statuette for the Powerful Women on the East End Award.