Hochul Attends Pre-Shabbat Reception

Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Victoria Schneps, Governor Kathy Hochul Raquele Pitre Governor Kathy Hochul, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Cantor Netanel Hershtik Raquele Pitre Governor Kathy Hochul, Simi Teitelbaum Schneier Raquele Pitre Robin Krasnow, Westhampton Beach Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow Raquele Pitre William Hochul Jr., Rabbi Marc Schneier, Governor Kathy Hochul, Shari Zuckerman, Synagogue President Jeff Zuckerman Raquele Pitre

Rabbi Marc Schneier welcomed New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul to the Hamptons Synagogue in Westhampton Beach for her annual visit, marked by a pre-Shabbat cocktail reception.

Dan’s Papers President, Victoria Schneps, presented the governor a “Vicki” statuette for the Powerful Women on the East End Award.