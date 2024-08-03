John Porco Remembered as Respected Attorney

John Porco

John Anthony Porco of Carmel, New York, Westhampton Beach, New York and Naples, Florida, died on July 17 at his home in Naples. He was 86.

The son of Italian-born parents, John Porco Sr. and Josephine Porco, he entered the world in Bronx, New York on August 30, 1937. He worked a multitude of jobs at Orchard Beach as well as a New York law firm while attending Fordham Law School, where he graduated in 1962. With his law license in hand, he established his own practice at Barrister Hall in Carmel.

A well respected and beloved lawyer, Porco served as Assistant District Attorney in Carmel (1966–1973); Putnam County Attorney (1978–1979); Town Attorney, Town of Kent (1964–1974; 1979–1984); and Special Counsel, Town of Kent (1984–1989).

A fiercely loyal and doting husband, generous and supportive father, loved by all, Porco would do anything for his family, friends and employees. He is survived by his bride of 63 years, Nannette D. Porco, his sister Dolores Leonard, his son John A. Porco Jr., his daughter Catherine Porter, his daughter-in-law Kim Luzzi and his grandchildren Anthony Porco, Evan Porco, Ruby Shivers and Skyla Luzzi-Porco.

He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Jody Ann Porco.

Porco’s wishes were to be cremated. His funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Naples at a later date.