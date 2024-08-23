Manorville Water Project Hits Next Phase

Suffolk County Water Authority wants funds to bring water to Manorville and North Fork residents (Getty Images)

The last batch of homes with private wells believed to be polluted by subterranean toxins are expected to soon be connected to the Suffolk County Water Authority system, officials said.

The 64 homes were among 128 in Manorville and Calverton with wells that have tested positive for possible carcinogens in excess of New York State standards, such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The start of construction of 20,000 feet of new water mains nears the end of a five-year effort to connect the homes to the public water system, after the first phase concluded in February.

“The journey to get to this point has been long, and, often, difficult for this community,” said Kelly McClinchy, a Manorville resident who led the fight in the community. “The beginning of this water extension project is surely a welcomed sight for the residents here. Moving forward, we have peace of mind that the water that flows into our homes will be safe.”

Suffolk Department of Health Services tests revealed in 2020 PFAS well above the state’s maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion in wells near the former federally owned Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant, which closed in 1996. The use of industrial-strength firefighting foam during past training exercises at the plant have been known to introduce chemicals such as PFAS into the surrounding groundwater. Exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“It is exciting and a relief to know that over 100 families will soon have clean, safe drinking water flowing into their homes,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment. “This is a victory for the community, for public health and it is a shining example of how government can collaborate to fix a problem and keep the public safe from toxic exposure. I am thrilled for the residents, and I hope they have much less stress and concern with each pot of coffee they brew, each pitcher of iced tea they serve and each dinner of pasta they cook.”