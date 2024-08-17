Mobile Pizza, Fresno, Project MOST at Moby’s & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Motorino Mobile Pizza

Three cheers for the weekend! The East End is full of exciting and delicious events; get out there and enjoy the local cuisine and happenings.

FOODIE NEWS

Moby’s in East Hampton is the place to be on Sunday, August 18 from 4–6 p.m. Project MOST will be hosting their Building Blocks summer benefit at the beloved restaurant to fundraise helping the children of the community grow, as well as building a new Project MOST community learning center. The family friendly event features a night of fun with entertainment from circus artist Keith Leaf, live music by local favorite artist Inda Eaton, a silent auction, a paddle raise by auctioneer and poet Lucas Hunt to financially support meaningful experiences for the children within the program, as well as cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the beautiful gardens at Moby’s. In addition, Boris Rasin of Drawn Together NYC will be creating a live painting of the event which will be auctioned off in the live auction. Event guests who stay for dinner following the event can also enjoy a 10% discount for dinner at Moby’s. Tickets are available at projectmost.org/events/building-blocks.

Fresno’s late summer menu is starting to roll out! The neighborhood restaurant is introducing a delicious chilled balsam corn soup with local corn from Balsam Farms in Amagansett, a grilled peach salad with watercress and crispy prosciutto and a watermelon salad with arugula, toasted pistachios and a lemon feta vinaigrette. A new entrée on the menu features pan-roasted Montauk black sea bass with grilled corn and sungold tomatoes, yum! To finish off the summer, watermelon is making its way into their cocktails and mocktails as well. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting fresnorestaurant.com.

After a successful first summer in the Hamptons, Motorino Mobile Pizza has announced that they are accepting bookings into the fall! The award-winning Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana has their custom-build wood-fired pizza oven on wheels for on demand pizza parties complete with an onsite pizza station including refrigeration, tent and lights. Perfect for celebrations of all kinds such as bridal showers, birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, weddings, business gatherings and more. To make your celebrations even more amazing, they are now offering beverage service to go along with their delicious pizzas! A bar featuring wine barrels can be added on, where each event can customize their drink selection to feature a full premium bar, or keep it simple with beer, wine and soft drinks. To top it off, talking about pizzas, new seasonal toppings for the fall will be available including portobello mushrooms, truffles, Brussels sprouts, roasted squash and more. Visit motorinopizza.com for more information and to book your party.

DID YOU KNOW?

Each year in America an estimated one to two billion pounds of fish is thrown overboard dead or dying due to mainstream commercial fishing practices using nets and dredges. This is called bycatch, or more accurately, bykill. Minnow at the Galley Ho actively works to do better and reduce the waste through the use of seafood caught only by line, trap, spear or hand. No nets. No bykill. This year they have obtained their commercial fishing licenses and source much of their own seafood in addition to working with local fishermen. They want their guests to love what they’re eating and feel good about eating it! The restaurant is a waterfront property easily accessible by motorboat or sailboat, with eight transient slips available on a first come basis. Reservations are recommended and can be made at minnowrestaurant.com.

BITS & BITES

Kevin December will be performing at Springs Tavern and Grill on Thursday, August 22 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Check out springstavernandgrill.com for more information on future live performances.

Captain Jack’s on the Coast invites you to their Tuesday Trivia & Tacos nights with $5 tacos, bar specials and trivia starting at 7 p.m. Happy hour takes place Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5–7 p.m. with a $15 burger and beer combo and two-for-$22 bar food. Don’t miss out on their brunch from 11 am.–3 p.m. on Sundays!

If you’re out in Montauk on Thursday, August 22, check out the Montauk Farmers Market from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. with over 40 vendors showcasing their products and produce! From fresh veggies and cut flowers, to fantastic olive oils, to delicious sangria, the market has something for everyone to enjoy.

FOOD QUOTE

“Food is art, and food is love. And we should show love and appreciation for those who cook it by eating it with relish.” –Mark Bittman