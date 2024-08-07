Ndlovu Youth Choir Coming to Kravis Center This Fall

Ndlovu Youth Choir, Courtesy The Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is welcoming the Ndlovu Youth Choir — known for their unforgettable run on America’s Got Talent (Season 14) — to its 2024-2025 season, with tickets available now for the 8 p.m. performance on Thursday, October 24 in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world’s most treasured groups. Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.

An 11-year journey has seen an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children, started by the Ndlovu Care Group, transform into an international recording and touring show. “Participation does not only instill values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of responsibility, but it develops self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership,” the announcement says, adding, “Through the choir, choristers gain a global perspective that offers an early pathway to artistic and professional achievement. The choir uses their talents to share their inspirational story with the world through song and dance.”

The choir’s repertoire is an exciting mix of traditional South African music with pop, rock, jazz and EDM. Internationally well-known songs, such as Toto’s “Africa,” Kygo’s “Higher Love,” U2’s “Beautiful Day” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” are given a fresh take in this unique musical experience.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s appearances on America’s Got Talent made them the first choir in the history of the show, in Britain and the U.S., to reach the final. Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world. After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labelled it “The best final I have ever sat on in my life.”

He went on to sign the choir and together with SYCO and Sony Music they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s meteoric rise continues, they strive to push the creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe. Their high-energy performances have thrilled audiences worldwide and have shared a message of hope, love and togetherness.

Tickets are $35 -$85 and available at kravis.org.