Polo House Privé & Hamptons Polo House Host Icon Global Polo Tour

La Magnolia defeated the reigning polo champions on August 16.

A handmade saddle that tells the stories of generations, the mouthwatering aroma of traditional Argentine Asado filling the air and horse sculptures crafted from the wood of beach trees on the East End. This is a world where polo intertwines with the rich tapestry of Argentine heritage, and meets the breathtaking nature and luxury that defines the Hamptons. It’s much more than polo.

Polo House Privé partnered with Hamptons Polo House to kick off their Icon Global Polo Tour, an experience combining polo with luxury that offers spectators the culture, gastronomy, fashion and art of any icon destination across the world, culminating in a premier polo match.

On August 16, La Magnolia defeated reigning champions team Triangulo Senvest on Hamptons soil at the Hamptons Polo Club in Water Mill. “I was super happy I could take revenge this year,” says Santiago Llavallol, an Argentine player who received MVP of the match.

“In my opinion, the Hamptons is the perfect place to play polo. It’s a great place to spend time with your family and friends, with the beach, the polo club, and many things to do, this combination makes it the perfect place,” says Llavollol

The game ended in overtime with a score of 13 to 12. Special guest The Consul General of Argentina in New York, Ambassador Pablo Piñeiro Aramburu, handed over the winning trophy to Llavallol and his teammates, along with Francisco Javier Aguiar representing Baja California Sur Mexico.

Alexis Head, founder and CEO of Polo House Privé, shared that the Hamptons was an ideal spot to begin the tour. “The Hamptons is an iconic destination for lifestyle — for New Yorkers and worldwide — it’s a must to come,” says Head.

Hamptons Polo House CEO Facundo Rawson emphasizes the global reach of the tour, noting, “I’m looking for sponsors that love polo globally … but we want to combine art and fashion, so that it’s not just polo — it’s more of an experience.”

Delivering a cultural aspect of the event, author and horseman Fermín Reygadas-Dahl showcased a hand-tooled saddle along with his book La Montura Vaquera Y La Cuera. Born in Mexico City, Reygadas-Dahl calls Baja California Sur home and enjoys giving visitors a deep dive into its history and culture, often taking them into the mountains on horseback.

The anthropologist wanted to reach the horsemen of the mountains with his book and fought to ensure his intended audience had access to something tangible, instead of just the web version. He brings his book to the Hamptons with an important message: “I would like it that the families, the people who are in the mountains, see themselves in a beautiful book,” shares Reygadas-Dahl.

Diego Binetti of Love Binetti showcased his luxury fashion collection at the event. “It’s a very international community here and we are an international brand,” says Binetti. “Being here is about being connected with nature, the arts, fashion and music.” The brand Pierre Blanc was featured as well, adding to the collection of fashion and art showcased at the event.

Franco Cuttica, the artist behind the wooden horses, brought his creations to the polo club. “It’s nice to bring a material form of the spirit of the horse. It’s good to have the live horses around, but this represents the symbolism of the horse.” says Cuttica, who describeshow his artistry reflects the essence of the symbolic animal in Argentine culture. “The people who buy these horses say they invoke a spirit of strength and freedom into their homes.” Cuttica, who is originally from Argentina, began crafting the horses to maintain a connection to his roots.

Spectators at the match included family members and friends representing the tight-knit community surrounding these world-class players. Lucas Puig attended the match to support his friend Pedro Falabella, captain of Triangulo Senvest. Puig, reminiscing on their shared experiences in Argentina, says, “It’s like being back in time, in a different place in the world.”

Falabella reflects on the match: “It was a tough match and one we’ll have in our memories for many years. I’m lucky to play here. I do three seasons — Argentina, Palm Beach, and the Hamptons — and this is my favorite; this place is unbelievable. The club is doing a great job of shifting from amateur to professional and we are enjoying helping the club improve.”

As the tour moves on to its next destination in Argentina, it continues to merge polo with cultural richness and luxury, proving it’s much more than polo.